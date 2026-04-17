Stephen Curry, Dillon Brooks, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Suns vs. Warriors

The final NBA play-in game of the 2025-2026 NBA season will be this Friday between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Dillon Brooks Over 17.5 Points

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wing for the Suns, Dillon Brooks should certainly show up for a game he normally shows up for, especially in the scoring department, as he faces off with the Warriors. There have been antics that have gone on all throughout Brooks' career with the Warriors. With the extra juice the matchup provides, Brooks should cover the over on his scoring prop.

Brooks, in his last three games against Golden State, has scored 18 or more points all three times. Also, in Brooks latest matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, he covered the over on his scoring prop line for Friday, dropping 20 points.

Stephen Curry Over 27.5 Points

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles on the court after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With questions coming up constantly regarding the health of Stephen Curry, he certainly looked like himself in his latest game against the Los Angeles Clippers. He dropped a game-high 35 points against Los Angeles, as he kept the Warriors' season alive. The 36 minutes he played were notably the most minutes he has logged in the five games he has played since returning from a knee injury that held him out for a little over two months. With him playing the following amount of minutes, this greatly increases the chances of Curry covering the over on his 27.5 point prop line.

In Curry’s latest game against Phoenix this season, he covered the over on this prop, scoring 28 points.

Al Horford Under 5.5 Rebounds

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) during overtime against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Big man for the Warriors, Al Horford has struggled to be effective on the glass as of late, and that should continue into Friday’s matchup against the Suns.

In Horford’s last four games, he had under 5.5 rebounds in all of the contests. He takes the following play into a matchup against one of the better teams in the NBA, when it comes to limiting opposing teams' rebounds of late. The Suns, in their last three games, are tied for allowing the fewest rebounds per game in the league, 48.0.

Brandin Podziemski Under 3.5 Assists

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Wing for the Warriors, BrandinPodziemski's playmaking has mostly been a non-factor recently. In his last six games, he has had under four assists every single time. This streak of games should grow to seven of him hitting the under on his 3.5 assists prop for Friday against Phoenix.

The Suns this season are allowing the seventh fewest assists per game in the league, 25.1. Podziemski, in four games against the Suns this season, had four or more assists twice.

Devin Booker Under 6.5 Assists

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This assist line for Devin Booker is just a bit too high. In his last five games, he has hit the under on his 6.5 assists line three times. Also, in Booker’s three games against the Warriors this season, he had under 6.5 assists all three times. In the following games, he logged five, four, and two assists.

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