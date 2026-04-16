Kobe's Nike Sneakers Saved Stephen Curry From Ankle Injury

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a dramatic 126-121 victory in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night. However, Curry's celebration during the final moments almost resulted in yet another ankle injury — but Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes saved him.

Curry celebrated his clutch, 35-point performance in the road win by shouting and stomping. However, his right ankle buckled when he stomped down. NBA fans on social media were quick to point out in the video that Curry's Nike Kobe basketball shoes prevented what could have been a catastrophe.

Curry's Celebration Gone Wrong

That ankle was ready to turn but the Protro’s held up https://t.co/4hp9CVgiyr pic.twitter.com/xVgTV5CFY9 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) April 16, 2026

Since Curry's abrupt split with Under Armour in November 2025, he has worn every shoe brand imaginable on and off the court throughout his footwear free agency season. The one constant theme has been an effort to highlight players, teams, and cities.

Since last night's game was in Los Angeles, Curry wore the Nike Kobe 4 Protro in the 'Snakeskin' colorway. Yes, the retro basketball shoe features a low-top silhouette. However, legendary Nike sneaker designer Eric Avar built in a lateral outrigger to prevent ankle rollovers.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro Design

Funny enough Eric Avar designed this very shank to give the shoe stability and prevent ankle turns https://t.co/ofzuEo0vc1 pic.twitter.com/R1Wt4BAHeM — NO SAUCES ENT.  (@b0y1da_) April 16, 2026

Bryant originally debuted his fourth signature sneaker during the 2007-08 NBA season. The shoe is credited as ushering in the low-top revolution, which is now the norm among basketball shoes. In 2019, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro (performance + retro) launched with modest performance technology upgrades.

The 'Snakeskin' colorway features a Black upper with reptilian details, a nod to the Black Mamba's alter ego. The Nike Swoosh logo is embroidered in teal and gold, honoring the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The original Nike Kobe 4 really did not need any new performance technology, as it was so far ahead of its time. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro remains one of the most-worn basketball shoes in the NBA thanks to its stellar performance capabilities. Tech specs include an early version of Nike's Flywire cables, Lunarlon cushioning, and low-profile Zoom Air for a responsive ride.

Shop Nike Kobe Sneakers

Stephen Curry wears the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There have been 20 colorways of the Nike Kobe 4 Protro released over the past seven years, and there is no end in sight. The 'Snakeskin' colorway launched in November 2019 for $175 in adult sizes and now has an average resale price of $357 on StockX.

Luckily, online shoppers can find plenty of other Nike Kobe basketball shoes at or below retail price at Nike, Foot Locker, and other popular retail stores.

Stephen Curry wears the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Warriors live to fight another day, which means another spectacular game of Curry's footwear free agency. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.