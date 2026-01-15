Stephen Curry, Josh Hart, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Warriors vs. Knicks

The last of three games featured on Amazon Prime on Thursday, Jan. 15, will be between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks. Here are five of the best player props to take in the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Stephen Curry Over 27.5 Points

Jan 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

This may be one of the best props to take on the slate. In Stephen Curry’s last game, he hit the under on his 27.5 point line for Thursday by a large margin. Against the Portland Trail Blazers, he had 15 points. Judging by how things have gone when he has had scoring nights like this, in the 2025-2026 season, a big scoring night is sure to follow.

This season, Curry has had 15 or fewer points four times. In every single game that he has had following these outings, he has had 28 or more points. He scored 28, 34, 39, and 46 in these follow-up games.

De’Anthony Melton Over 11.5 Points

Dec 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) guards Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) during the second half at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Injury has put De’Anthony Melton’s career on pause quite a bit in the last few seasons, but he is full go right now and is coming into Thursday with good momentum. In his last four games, he has put up points in a hurry. He has covered the over on his 11.5 point prop three times in this stretch, and the most minutes he played in one of these games was 25 minutes.

Melton should continue this hot streak of scoring and over the over on his 11.5 point prop. In his last six home games, he has hit the over on this total in four out of six games.

Josh Hart Over 19.5 Points+Rebounds

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This feels like a big rebound game for Josh Hart. In his last five games, he has covered the over on his 19.5 point+rebound line four times. His scoring has been consistent through this stretch, getting at least 10 points in every game, while his rebounding numbers have wavered. In two of these contest he had five or fewer boards. But going against a Warriors team that lacks a true big man, him getting double-digit boards and continuing his scoring consistency seems like a real possibility.

In his two games against the Warriors last season, Hart had seven and eight rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson Over 8.5 Points

Jan 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Guard for the Knicks, Jordan Clarkson, should have good numbers in this matchup against Golden State. In his last four games, he has had over 8.5 points three times. To add to the fact that he's over on his points in the contest is a good play. Clarkson, in his last 10 games against the Warriors, has not had under nine points once. Granite he has a different role now for the Knicks than in years past, but this is still notable.

Draymond Green Over 5.5 rebounds

Dec 31, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to his three point basket during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Draymond Green is four on his last five games has had six or more rebounds. He will need to be extra active on the glass in this matchup with the Knicks, having two notable bigs–Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Green against the Knicks on the glass in seasons past has been active on the boards. In his last 10 games against the organization, he has had six or more rebounds in seven games.

