Tyler Herro beats Stephen Curry in this stat

Miami Heat All-Star guard is often at the center of conversations surrounding the Heat. Fans often question the impact Herro makes and if it translates to winning. There is one thing that not even his biggest haters can take away from him.

Tyler Herro is an elite 3 point shooter. Last season he made the 6th most threes in the NBA making a total of 251 and was efficient shooting 37.5% from behind the arc for the season. Maybe the most impressive thing about that is the 37.5% from three was the 2nd worst mark of his career. For his career he makes 38.2% of his attempts. So even if we stop there, he is without a doubt an elite shooter. Those numbers obviously do not best Steph Curry though so let us keep going.

Herro has played in 368 official NBA games. In his 368th NBA appearance he cashed in on his 1,000th career three made. So, in his career he has averaged slightly over 2.7 made threes per game, which is certainly an impressive number. How impressive is the question though.

Tyler Herro became the sixth-fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career three-pointers tonight!



Duncan Robinson (343 Games)

Buddy Hield (350 Games)

Luka Dončić (351 Games)

Anthony Edwards (353 Games)

Donovan Mitchell (355 Games)

Tyler Herro (368 Games)

Stephen Curry… pic.twitter.com/J8pKcSWrNP — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 7, 2026

In the NBA’s history only 5 players have ever hit 1,000 career thee point makes before Herro. Those players are Donovan Mitchell (355 games), Anthony Edwards (353), Luka Doncic (351), Buddy Hield (350) and Duncan Robinson (343). Funny enough, Heat fans will also notice that even though Herro is the 6th fastest in league history, his former teammate Robinson blows him out the water.

Ahead of the legend

There is a good chance when reading that list that many were expecting at any moment to read the greatest shooters name somewhere. There is not an oversight, Herro did in fact reach 1,000 career threes made before the three point king himself Stephen Curry. Though Herro did cut it close as Curry needed just one more game than him to make his 1,000th.

Now obviously the NBA has shifted towards using the three more than ever before, a change that happened because of Curry’s greatness. That does not make this stat any less impressive. Out of all the players to every play in the NBA only 5 can say they started off better from behind the arc. That is something to hold your hat on and something no one can take away from you.

As the years pass, I am sure Herro will start to fall down the list, just like Curry has. The one thing that can never change is that Herro will always have Curry bested, at least in this stat.