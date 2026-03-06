Stephon Castle, Kawhi Leonard, & 3 Other Underdog Player props For Spurs vs. Clippers

The second of two featured games on ESPN on Friday will be a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Victor Wembanyama Under 11.5 Rebounds

Mar 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward forward Victor Wembanyama (1) pumps his fist at the end of the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In two of his last three games, versatile center for the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama, has had 12 or more rebounds. Despite this, his under on his 11.5 prop line for Friday against the Clippers is the correct play to take.

This season, Los Angeles is allowing the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the NBA. Also, Wembanyama is coming off the month of February, where there was not one instance where he had 12 or more rebounds in three consecutive games all season. So he is due to hit a lull in securing boards, and going against a tough opponent in the Clippers when it comes to rebounding makes his under the right side to take on this prop.

Stephon Castle Under 6.5 Assists

Feb 26, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stepheon Castle comes into this Friday's matchup against the Clippers, logging back-to-back games with double-digit assists. Despite him covering the over on his 6.5 assists prop with room to spare in these outings, the correct play to take on this prop Friday is his under.

The Clippers this season are allowing the 10th fewest assists per game. Also, in the two games Castle has played against them this season, he hit the under on his Friday assist line both times.

Bennedict Mathurin Under 17.5 Points

Mar 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) with mascot Chuck the Condor after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bennedict Mathurin has had some big scoring nights since joining the Clippers, including a 38-point outing against the Denver Nuggets. But in this match, he looks likely to hit his under 17.5 point prop line.

Mathurin has hit the under on this line at a rapid rate as of late. In his last four games, he had 17 or fewer points in three of his last four games. He takes this momentum of hitting the under against one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. This season, the Spurs are allowing the seventh fewest points per game in the NBA, 111.6. In their last three outings, they have allowed a lower average than their season average, giving up just 103.7 PPG.

Dylan Harper Under 11.5 Points

Feb 26, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Guard for the Spurs, Dylan Harper, like Mathurin, looks like he will hit the under on his player point prop on Friday night, and for similar reasons. The Clippers this season are allowing the ninth fewest points per game in the NBA, 112. Also, in two of his last three games, Harper has had under 12 points.

Kawhi Leonard Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) walks back to the bench during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Star player for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard in his last two games has had over 2.5 made 3-pointers, but he looks like he will hit the under on this line against the team that drafted him back in 2011, the Spurs.

San Antonio this season is allowing the 12th fewest made threes per game in the NBA. Also, Leonard, in his last three games against the Spurs, had fewer than three made 3-pointers.

