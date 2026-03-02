Knicks Could Be the Victor Wembanyama Kryptonite

The NBA's MVP candidates can't be simply "removed from games." Someone as tall, skilled and versatile as San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama will find a way to make his presence known on both sides of the floor over the course of a full-length game, placing the pressure on the opposition to do whatever it takes to make life tougher for him.

That's where the New York Knicks took the NBA by surprise. They matched up with the cross-conference contender for their last regular season showdown, and finally did a noticeable number on the league's tallest player with their once-questionable grit and inherent size.

The Knicks had a real sample size to evaluate heading into the tie-breaking duel, having held Wembanyama from touching NBA Cup gold in his return from injury before having to watch him post 31 uber-efficient points in their final game of the 2025. This time, though, their wings came to play in holding the Frenchman to 25 points on 8/17 shooting and 1/7 from 3-point distance.

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) gestures for the ball during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There was only so much they could do at the rim, where he can wrap in even the most inaccurate passes while dunking without the need for lift. Now, the Knicks could have kept better eyes on Wembanyama as opposed to allowing him to gallop into the paint, which is where OG Anunoby came in handy.

He led the charge in bodying up against the skinny center, baiting him into the sort of perimeter shot that couldn't find the net in this game. Help defenders continued to surprise Wembanyama, with smaller options like Josh Hart and Jose Alvarado bothering the star Spur from below while Mikal Bridges obscures his vision and passing potential with his own lengthy wingspan.

When he's given enough attention away from the ball, any other potential-scorer trying their hand at the Knicks' defense is seen as a win.

Defending pick-and-roll vs Wemby is EASY by initiating physicality first, getting over the screen, so the screener's defender (KAT) does not have to be in any coverage in the first place



Can Wemby set a better screen? Probably, but the POA can dictate the possession pic.twitter.com/sYI4vHVpdD — Shax (@ShaxNBA) March 2, 2026

Some of his bricks around the 3-point line are likelier to fall on another day, as his 34.1% distance success suggests, but the Knicks will choose that outcome every time they're asked to pick between a jumper or a near-guaranteed finish at the hole. It's a position they wouldn't occupy without their litany of strong defenders in Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, an element of New York's basketball success that drove its strong February.

Where do the Knicks Stand Following the Big Win?

Expect the Knicks' PR to dine on this victory for the next week, especially following a successful five-week stretch that always felt hampered by hard-to-meet expectations. They continually struggled to hold off fellow contenders, but their ability to band together to shake off an early deficit and earn some revenge over a recent foil won them some major props in the eyes of NBA evaluators.

Mar 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

They're finally back in the top-five win percentage leaderboard with a mark of 63.9%, owning 39 wins to 22 losses and right on track to surpass last season's 51 victory finish. The Knicks own the league's best defense and second-highest net rating over their last 15 games, just 0.1 points behind another rival in the Boston Celtics.

Wembanyama, for one, was sure to note how impressed he was with his coverage. The Knicks, a team he never considered as the type to muck games up, left their fingerprints all over San Antonio's first loss in over a month, an important game to keep note of as the two championship challengers each complete their bids to represent their respective conferences in the postseason dance.

