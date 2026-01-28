Super Bowl LX Best DFS Showdown Value Picks for the Seahawks: Kenneth Walker Plus 3

The Super Bowl is spectacle to enjoy in many forms. We watch the game, but we also partake in a great many forms of Fantasy Football and/or betting. More than any game throughout the season, we will look for value picks. We try to go down the board and find the next James White, Jauan Jennings, or Mecole Hardman. If we nail it down, we may cash in big. I cannot make any promises, but we do search and find some promising value picks. These are our best DFS Showdown plays on the Seattle Seahawks.

Kenneth Walker III — $11,200 (FanDuel) | $9,800 (DraftKings)

Kenneth Walker in the playoffs



🚀 45 touches

🚀 256 total yards

🚀 4 TDs

🚀 8 explosive plays pic.twitter.com/ngbfBcppTv — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 26, 2026

It is a hefty price, but one worth paying. Walker touched the ball (23) times in the NFC Championship Game, going for (113) Yards and a Touchdown. In the Divisional Round, Walker touched the ball (22) times for (145) Total Yards and (3) Touchdowns. There is no doubt that he will remain in ultra-high usage. As it stands, the Seahawks run the ball 65% of the time in the Red Zone.

George Holani — $4,400 (FanDuel) | $2,400 (DraftKings)

In Half-PPR settings, Holani is averaying just over 1.0 Fantasy Points per Touch. In Non-PPR settings, Holani is averaging 1.0 Fantasy Points per Touch. Holani is currently working at the RB2, behind Walker. In the NFC Championship Game, Holani played 34% of team snaps, touching the ball seven times. That should easily exceed 1x of salary at a great discount.

AJ Barner — $5,200 (Fanduel) | $4,800 (DraftKings)

A sound strategy to work against the norm, and hit, is to find high-upside touchdown scorers. Barner meets that criteria. He has (16) Red Zone Touches on season, including three of which were on the tush-push. Of this, Barner has 6 Touchdowns, being 38% to score when touching the ball. This is a quite solid chance, making him essentially about 35% likely to score. Meanwhile, the Patriots are 21st versus Tight Ends. If we score a Touchdown, we lock in about 1.2x of salary, at worst. Very likely we can hit 2x.

Jason Myers — $6,800 (FanDuel) | $5,400 (DraftKings)

Myers is attempting kicks at an insane rate. In 17 Regular Season Games, Myers attempted (48) kicks. This comes to (2.8) per game. That made Myers is the K1 in Fantasy Football, with another (48) Extra Points at a 100% Make-Rate. In terms of his salary, he ranges on about 2x of this one, depending on the platform played on.

