Tee Higgins, J.K Dobbins, and 3 Other Picks for Underdog Fantasy For Broncos vs. Bengals Matchup
Monday night for week four is a doubleheader in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins face off against the New York Jets, while the Denver Broncos take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are five of the best player props on UnderDog Fantasy from the second leg of the night, between the Bengals and Broncos.
Tee Higgins 52.5 Receiving Yards
The Cincinnati Bengals' pass game struggled mightily that week, which had heavy implications on Tee Higgins having a bad day. In week three, the Bengals had a total of 140 passing yards. Higgins, in the 48-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, had just one catch for 15 yards on two receptions. In the previous game in week two, Higgins had three receptions for 56 yards. Just one of these receptions came from now starting QB Jake Browning, which was a 42-yard touchdown pass.
It is uncertain if Browning and Higgins have chemistry that can light up a scoreboard yet, so his under 52.5 receiving yards is the play.
Chase Brown Over 2.5 Receptions
Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown over 2.5 receptions looks to be a great player prop to take on Sunday night. Brown, in his latest game, covered the total for the first time this season, logging four catches on five targets. In his previous two games, he had two catches apiece.
The Bengals' opponent, the Denver Broncos, in their last contest, gave up a good amount of receiving volume to the Los Angeles Chargers RB1 Omarion Hampton. Against the Broncos, Hampton had six receptions for 59 yards. Brown has shown success as a pass catcher in his career, especially in 2024. In the Bengals' last eight games in 2024, Brown recorded three or more receptions in every game. It feels like he could be starting a new streak of hitting this over in 2025, making his over 2.5 reception feel like the right play.
J.K. Dobbins Over 64.5 Rushing Yards
Until Denver Broncos RB1 J.K. Dobbins proves otherwise, his over on his rushing totals in 2025 are great plays. Through three weeks, he has covered the over on his Monday prop at 64.5 yards two out of three times. The one time he did not cover it was against the Tennessee Titans in week one, where he had 63 rushing yards.
The Bengals' rushing defense is slightly below average, allowing the 14th most rushing yards per game–119. Dobbins should be able to hit his over, and with the Bengals coming off a 38 point loss, if Denver can gain a lead, he will get more opportunity to hit it.
Ja’Marr Chase Over 7.5 Targets
Ja’Marr Chase having a big game feels like a 50/50 thing, but Chase being given the volume to have a big game feels like a certainty. His 7.5 targets over is a great play, especially coming off a loss.
Chase, in 2024, capped off the regular season by getting eight or more targets in the team’s last 10 games. The Bengals during that stretch finished the 2024 regular season on a five-game win streak. In 2025, Chase, in the Bengals’ biggest offensive output–scoring 31 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars– had his highest target share of the season at 16. Chase’s target total feels like it is at a discount because Browning is at QB, and despite that, Chase should have no problem hitting this total given his talent and effect on winning.
Courtland Sutton Longest Reception Over 22.5 Yards
The Denver Broncos' WR1, Courtland Sutton, is coming off his best game of the 2025 season. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, he had six receptions for 118 yards, which included a 52-yard reception.
The Cincinnati Bengals this year have allowed the seventh most passing yards per game, and in that, they have given up some big chunk plays. In the Bengals' three games, they have allowed a reception of over 22.5 yards in each game. Sutton has big play ability and showed it last week; his over 22.5 longest reception total is good play in this spot.