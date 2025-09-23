Fantasy Football Buy, Sell, or Hold: Tee Higgins
The start of the 2025 season for Tee Higgins has been underwhelming. Through four weeks of play, the Cincinnati Bengals' WR2 has yet to log a game over 60 yards receiving. Here is a breakdown on whether to buy, sell, or hold Higgins in fantasy football.
WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
For fantasy owners of Tee Higgins, alarm bells should be going off. In PPR formats, his best finish was WR28, where he recorded three receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. In his other two games in 2025, he has a combined four receptions for 48 yards. With these fantasy struggles, it is certainly no help that QB Joe Burrow is now out for at least the majority of the season.
Jake Browning is now the starter for Cincinnati, and it is not the first time he has been in this spot. Back in 2023, Browning logged multiple starts with Burrow suffering a torn ligament in his right hand in week 11.
Browning, in Burrow's absence, had a decent connection with Higgins, but it had its high and lows. In one start with Browning at QB, Higgins recorded three receptions for 36 yards, in another, he recorded 140 yards receiving and a touchdown.
So, the potential is there for Higgins to still be successful with Browning at QB, but the real question might be if Higgins in 2025 can still have breakout fantasy performances.
Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Outlook: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
It is never a great idea to sell a player coming off a low in fantasy football, but unfortunately, in Higgins' case, it may be necessary. The Bengals, over the next three weeks, play three of the better defenses currently in the NFL—the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings, whom the Bengals played last week and lost to 48-10, are currently sixth in the NFL in sacks per game. Their next three opponents mentioned above all rank ahead of the Vikings in sacks per game.
There is a great chance that this only gets worse for Cincinnati and Higgins, making the Bengals' WR2 a sell now candidate already in fantasy football. Take advantage if there are Higgins optimist in fantasy leagues now, because in just a few weeks, there may be none left.
Potential Waiver Wire Replacements for Tee Higgins
In some fantasy football leagues, it can be extremely difficult to come to terms on a fair trade with another league member. Here are a couple of WRs avaible on most waiver wires to add as potential replacements for Higgins.
Elic Ayomanor
Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver is coming off his second week in a row with a TD catch. Through three weeks of the NFL season, he has 18 targets a game. Not a crazy amount but solid share of volume.
It is clear that rookie QB Cam Ward and he have a connection, and this could continue to grow into something more this season. With the Titans also not looking to be that good of a team again this year, if they continue to trail in games, there will be more opportunities for Ayomanor to add on to an already impressive fantasy campaign for a rookie fourth-round pick.
In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently under 22% owned.
Tre Tucker
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, Tre Tucker, had an insane fantasy performance in week three. He had eight receptions, 145 yards receiving, and three touchdowns. Is this sustainable? Probably not, but him becoming a viable fantasy player as a WR2 with Geno Smith at QB seems more than possible. It is more than worth putting in a claim for him on the waiver wire.
He is currently under three percent owned in ESPN fantasy leagues, but this will most definitely skyrocket when the waiver wire deadline passes.