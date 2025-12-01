Theo Johnson, Stefon Diggs, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Patriots vs. Giants
The last game of the week 13 slate of NFL games will feature the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. Here are five of the best player props for the Monday night game on Underdog Fantasy.
TreVeyon Henderson Over 65.5 Rushing Yards
Rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson has covered the over on his 65.5 rushing yard prop for Monday night in two out of their last three games. He should be able to do so again against the Giants, who have a poor rushing defense.
This season, the Giants are allowing the most rushing yards per game in the NFL. In their last six games, there has only been one time an RB from an opposing team did not cover Henderson’s total, which was the Green Bay Packers. Their lead back, Josh Jacobs, was well on his way to doing so, but suffered an injury in the week 11 contest. He had 40 rushing yards on seven carries in the game.
Theo Johnson Over 32.5 Receiving Yards
TE for the Giants, Theo Johnson has covered the over on his Monday night receiving yards prop in his last three games, set at 32.5 yards. This includes last week against the Detroit Lions, where he had three receptions for 77 yards. This streak should continue against the Patriots in week 13, making his over on his receiving prop a great prop to take on Monday night.
New England, in the season, is allowing the 18th fewest passing yards per game. In their last three games, two out of three opposing TE1s have hit Johnson's Monday night over. In New York's last five games, four out of five opposing TE1s hit the over on Johnson’s Monday night receiving prop against them.
Stefon Diggs Over 48.5 Receiving Yards
The WR1 for the New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs, struggled last week, but these struggles should dissipate against New York. Diggs in his latest game had two receptions for 20 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming off this down week and going against a poor passing defense, he should be targeted more.
The Giants this season are allowing the 10th most passing yards per game. In their last three games, two opposing WR1s had 80 or more receiving yards against the Giants and a TD. Taking the over on Diggs' receiving yard total in this one is definitely the way to go.
Jaxson Dart Under 204.5 Passing Yards
It will be Jaxson Dart’s first game back, and it is fair to think he may struggle upon returning when it comes to throwing the ball. Overall, on the season, he has only covered the over on his 204.5 passing yard prop total set at 204.5 yards in three out of seven games. One of these games was his first-ever start, and with a big absence from the playing field, it feels his performance this week could match up with his output from his debut. In week four against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dart completed 13 of his 20 passes for 111 yards passing. Also, the Patriots in their last three games have allowed only one QB to surpass Dart’s passing yard total for Monday.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Over 3.5 Targets
With it being Dart’s first game back, it feels he may target his checkdown more than usual. With this and his production of late RB for the Giants, Tyrone Tracy Jr., over 3.5 targets is a great play to take. In three of his last four games, he has hit the over on this total. In that he is also coming off his best pass-catching performance of the season, recording 68 receiving yards on four receptions last week against the Detroit Lions.