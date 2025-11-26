Week 13 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamers: Start Theo Johnson in Jaxson Dart’s Return
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 13 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are three streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.
*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Juwan Johnson (Saints) @ Dolphins (ESPN: 50% Yahoo: 68%)
The Saints trading Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks and Tyler Shough taking over under center have made Johnson fantasy-relevant once again. Johnson is averaging five targets per game in a trio of games Shough has started. He’s also coming off a productive outing last week against the Falcons, in which he hauled in 6-of-7 targets for 46 yards. It was the fourth time in the previous five games that he finished with at least four receptions. Johnson faces a leaky Dolphins defense in Week 13 that gives up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends (16.79).
Theo Johnson (Giants) @ Patriots (ESPN: 54% Yahoo: 58%)
It’s pretty fascinating that Johnson still qualifies as a streamer despite being ranked as a top 12 fantasy tight end. He’s logged 65+ yards and/or a touchdown in six of nine games since Jaxson Dart became the Giants’ starting quarterback. The rookie missed the last two weeks with a concussion, but Dart will return in Week 13 against the Patriots. Speaking of the Patriots, they surrender the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends per game (15.03). Johnson has seen nearly six targets per game in the games Dart has started. Expect the former Nittany Lion to receive many opportunities this week, especially in the red zone.
Brenton Strange (Jaguars) @ Titans (ESPN: 17% Yahoo: 24%)
If you’re looking for a “sleeper,” consider Strange. He returned after a five-game absence due to a hip injury in Week 12 against the Cardinals and caught all five of his targets for 93 receiving yards. Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to make his own return from injury in Week 13, but that shouldn’t impact Strange’s production. Thomas operates on the perimeter, while Strange has had most of his success in between the numbers. The Penn State Product averages 5.6 targets per game, excluding the Week 5 contest in which he got hurt. He will see plenty of opportunities to turn in a solid fantasy outing vs. the Titans.
