Tight End DFS Value Plays for the Divisional Round Featuring AJ Barner & Jake Tonges
For fantasy owners looking for alternatives now that Season-long fantasy football has come to an end, and with fantasy playoff league rosters already being set, we still have numerous DFS fantasy football options to participate in on DraftKings. In order to win DFS tournaments, you'll need to maximize the production of your lineup based on their value. The tight ends are an important position to get right in DFS tournaments. These are our DFS tight end value rankings for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
DraftKings Price: $3,600
Barner has been having a solid season and had topped 40 yards and scored a touchdown in two of his last three games. His matchup against the 49ers this week is the best any starting tight end has this week.
Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers
DraftKings Price: $3,400
Tonges has the lowest cost of any of the starting tight ends this week. With George Kittle sidelined, we have seen Tonges step up as the Niners' top pass-catcher at the position. While the Seahawks are a great defense, they are susceptible to allowing fantasy points to tight ends.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
DraftKings Price: $4,200
Schultz has had a strong season, and we've seen him display plenty of upside. He should see more opportunities this week with the Texans' WR1, Nico Collins, expected to be sidelined after he suffered a concussion last week in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
DraftKings Price: $5,500
Loveland is the most expensive tight end this week, but he is also by far the best option in a vacuum. He has topped 90 yards in three consecutive games, including last week in the playoffs when he caught eight of 15 targets for 137 yards. He has been the go-to option in the Bears' passing attack. If you can afford him, he should be in your lineup.
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
DraftKings Price: $4,500
After Loveland, Henry is the second-best tight end left in the playoffs. He's caught a touchdown in three of his past four games, and in his worst game during that span from a yards perspective, he still caught six passes for 35 yards. In his worst overall fantasy game during that span, he caught five passes for 56 yards.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
DraftKings Price: $4,300
Kincaid is a high-upside tight end with a solid matchup against the Broncos and a reasonable price. Still, he is rarely overly productive and is dealing with knee and calf injuries. He should be viewed as a touchdown-dependent tight end with both risk and upside.
Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams
DraftKings Price: $3,700
Parkinson has scored three touchdowns in his past two games, but has failed to top 36 yards. There are too many mouths to feed just at tight end on the Rams, and his two-touchdown game came with Davante Adams out. With the Rams offense getting healthy, he is a very risky option.
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
DraftKings Price: $3,500
Engram has been essentially useless this season and has the worst possible matchup in the league against the Bills this week. He should be avoided regardless of price or any other factors.
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21