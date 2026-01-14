Tight End DFS Value Plays for the Divisional Round Featuring AJ Barner & Jake Tonges 

For fantasy owners looking for alternatives now that Season-long fantasy football has come to an end, and with fantasy playoff league rosters already being set, we still have numerous DFS fantasy football options to participate in on DraftKings. In order to win DFS tournaments, you'll need to maximize the production of your lineup based on their value. The tight ends are an important position to get right in DFS tournaments. These are our DFS tight end value rankings for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Barner has been having a solid season and had topped 40 yards and scored a touchdown in two of his last three games. His matchup against the 49ers this week is the best any starting tight end has this week.

Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,400

Tonges has the lowest cost of any of the starting tight ends this week. With George Kittle sidelined, we have seen Tonges step up as the Niners' top pass-catcher at the position. While the Seahawks are a great defense, they are susceptible to allowing fantasy points to tight ends.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

DraftKings Price: $4,200

Schultz has had a strong season, and we've seen him display plenty of upside. He should see more opportunities this week with the Texans' WR1, Nico Collins, expected to be sidelined after he suffered a concussion last week in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

DraftKings Price: $5,500

Loveland is the most expensive tight end this week, but he is also by far the best option in a vacuum. He has topped 90 yards in three consecutive games, including last week in the playoffs when he caught eight of 15 targets for 137 yards. He has been the go-to option in the Bears' passing attack. If you can afford him, he should be in your lineup.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $4,500

After Loveland, Henry is the second-best tight end left in the playoffs. He's caught a touchdown in three of his past four games, and in his worst game during that span from a yards perspective, he still caught six passes for 35 yards. In his worst overall fantasy game during that span, he caught five passes for 56 yards.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch defended by New York Jets cornerback Samuel Womack III (39) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,300

Kincaid is a high-upside tight end with a solid matchup against the Broncos and a reasonable price. Still, he is rarely overly productive and is dealing with knee and calf injuries. He should be viewed as a touchdown-dependent tight end with both risk and upside.

Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

DraftKings Price: $3,700

Parkinson has scored three touchdowns in his past two games, but has failed to top 36 yards. There are too many mouths to feed just at tight end on the Rams, and his two-touchdown game came with Davante Adams out. With the Rams offense getting healthy, he is a very risky option.

Evan Engram, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,500

Engram has been essentially useless this season and has the worst possible matchup in the league against the Bills this week. He should be avoided regardless of price or any other factors.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: