Nico Collins, Ricky Pearsall Feature Top Names on Divisional Round Injury Report

We are down to (8) NFL teams, all vying for the prize that is the Lombardi Trophy. There is no single key to victory, but if there was one, health would perhaps it. Injuries kill at this time of the year. If you maintain health, you already have an upper hand on the field. Some teams will not be so lucky come Divisional Weekend, and these are the players who make it so.

Josh Allen (Foot)

Allen is questionable, but this foot injury has been a multi-week matter. He is not expected to miss this game at all.

Gabe Davis (Torn ACL)

The Bills hoped to see the Davis of old, but that guy is now on the IR with a Torn ACL. Next Man Up.

Tyrell Shavers (Torn ACL)

The Bills faced a literal one-two punch in the Wild Card Round, also losing Shavers to his ACL.

Joshua Palmer (Ankle)

His season is over, leaving the Bills to (3) Wide Receivers on their depth chart.

Ty Johnson (Ankle)

The Bills used Ray Davis zero in the run game. Surely, they hope to get Johnson back. As of Tuesday, he is not practicing.

Dalton Kincaid (Knee)

Kincaid did play last week with (3) Receptions and (1) Touchdown. He is questionable, but the Bills expect him likely to play.

Ricky Pearsall (Knee)

The 49ers listed Pearsall as limited on Tuesday. This shows optimism that he will return, but he is no sure-thing as of now.

George Kittle (Torn ACL)

Our favorite Tight End tore his ACL. Jake Tonges will now be very DFS viable.

Jawhar Jordan (Ankle)

Jordan missed the teams Wild Card game. He is not yet practicing this week, which will hurt his availability/workload this week, whether active or not.

Nico Collins (Concussion)

Nico Collins



Suffered a concussion tonight.



This appears to be his 2nd career concussion, based on his @InjuryExpertz injury history.



His 1st was earlier this year in October and he missed one game.



The fact that he required help off the field, that this is his 2nd… pic.twitter.com/a68omElwOG — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) January 13, 2026

Collins went head-to-grass on Monday Night. He endured a concussion and will now have doubt in his status against the Patriots this upcoming Sunday. Jayden Higgins and Christian Kirk now look to carry the load, with help from Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson.

Jordan Whittington (Knee)

Whittington missed the Rams Wild Card game. However, he is a low-impact depth piece. Whether he plays, or not, he will probably not have a reception against the Bears. The WR3/4's are the Rams are Xavier Smith and Konata Mumpfield, with Tutu Atwell to follow.

