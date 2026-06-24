Travelers Championship DraftKings DFS Picks Featuring Scottie Scheffler & Justin Thomas

Hosted at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, the Travelers follows the U.S Open with a U.S Open loaded field. As one of the signature events, it has all of the world’s top-ranked players sans Rory McIlroy. The Pete Dye designed course is one of the shortest courses on Tour measuring out to 6,841 yards and playing to Par 70. Driving distance isn’t required to get around this course.

We’ll be focusing on players who eat well on par 4s between 400-450 yards, the best ball-strikers from 125-175 yards out, and the best sand players as TPC River Highlands has 119 bunkers on the playing grounds.

Top Tier Picks

Scottie Scheffler ($13,800)

Picking Scottie Scheffler in DFS these days comes with little reward, but I think this is a week where it makes sense to go with him and then search for value amongst the rest of the field. Scheffler’s been “off” this season with just one win, and I think this is where that “drought” ends. Scheffler’s last three finishes at the Travelers have been T4, a win in 2024, and T6, shooting a combined 53-under in those three events. With Scottie this week, I’m using Talladega Nights logic. "If ya ain’t first, ya last!" Scottie ain’t comin’ in last.

Justin Thomas ($9,100)

Thomas seems to be rounding into form as he hasn’t finished outside of the Top 25 in his last six events. He comes into the Travelers in good form and seems to love playing here. His last three trips to Cromwell he’s finished T9, T5, T9. If you don’t start your lineup with Scottie I like pairing Thomas, Sam Burns, and/or Si Woo Kim in some variation if you’re looking for value across the board

Check out our FanDuel recommendations for this week's tournament!

Mid Tier Picks

Sahith Theegala tees off on the first hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sahith Theegala ($7,900)

Theegala comes off a nice week at the US Open finishing T11. He ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in scoring on Par 4s between 400-450 yards and is above average in scoring from 125-150 yard approach shots. Theegala seems to be trending in the right direction and could be a good pick to fade the public with.

Brian Harman ($7,800)

Short course, gotta go with the short man Brian Harman. Harman knows he has his best chances at shorter courses, and seems to love playing at the Travelers. His last three finishes here were runner-up, T9, and solo eighth. He was in contention last week before stumbling (understandable) with a pair of 73s and finishing T32. I think this week a friendlier place will serve him well.

Sleeper Picks

Akshay Bhatia ($7,400)

With no cut this week, Bhatia comes with less risk than usual and provides a high ceiling for his low pricetag. He had missed two of his past three cuts before having a nice showing at Shinnecock last week with a T17 finish. Bhatia is ranked first on Tour in birdie or better % from 125-150 yards and it’s not particularly close. He’s birdied 31.45% of holes where his approach was in that range. Meanwhile, second place Tom Kim is at 26.81%. That gap is as big as Tom Kim and the 32nd ranked player in that category. He’ll be well aware of that stat and have the ability to get into that range on about half to two-thirds of the holes if he chooses.

Ben James ($6,400)

Not sure why the disrespect on Ben James' price tag after making his first two cuts on the PGA Tour. Grab him while you can because once this guy doesn’t stumble on Saturday he’ll be in the hunt on said week. He had his first start as a Tour member two weeks ago, was leading the tournament after two rounds, then shot a 78 on Saturday. He was in the hunt after cut day at the US Open, but shot a 77 in the third round there, but finished strongly with a 67 to finish T23. I don’t think James will be found at this price for very long and if you’re rostering Scottie, he’s just what you need to make the budget work.

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