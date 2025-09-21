Travis Kelce, Cam Skattebo, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Giants vs. Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants will round out week three’s Sunday Slate of NFL games, with both teams in search of their first win. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.
Travis Kelce Over 4.5 Receptions
Travis Kelce so far in 2025 has been a bit underwhelming. However, he is coming off a solid performance where he had four receptions for 61 yards. He has yet to record over his Sunday night line of 4.5 receptions, but he is in a great spot to do so.
The Giants have allowed the fourth-most passing yards through two weeks in the NFL. Also, to add to the viability of this player prop, Kelce only had one streak of three games in a row with fewer than five receptions in 2024. With Xavier Worthy still out as well, the targets will be there for Kelce against a weak New York secondary.
Patrick Mahomes Over 27.5 Rushing Yards
Patrick Mahomes has shown off his wheels through two weeks of play, making his Sunday night player prop of over 27.5 rushing yards a great play. In last week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles Mahomes ran for 66 yards on seven rushes, and the game before against the Los Angeles Chargers he ran for 57 yards on six carries.
The Giants, through their first two games, have allowed 6.07 yards per QB carry, meaning if Mahomes had five carries on that average, he’d cover his rushing yards line. Mahomes has run five or more times in four of his last five games dating back to the 2024 playoffs.
Cam Skattebo Under 35.5 Rushing Yards
Cam Skattebo, after not being heavily involved in the Giants’ run game in week one saw a major jump in usage in week two. Last week, he recorded 13 carries for 42 yards. Tyrone Tracy Jr., the Giants' listed RB1, only had five carries for 15 yards in the game against Dallas.
Although Skattebo is trending to become a bigger part of New York’s offense, the Chiefs' run defense looks to be too tough a task to overcome and surpass 35.5 rushing yards, so his under looks like the play. The Chiefs are allowing just 3.6 yards per carry to opposing RB1s in their two games, including Saquon Barkley. The Giants are also listed on FanDuel as +5.5 underdogs. If the Chiefs begin to resemble their old selves, then the Giants' run game may not even be utilized at a high volume.
Malik Nabers' Longest Reception Over 26.5 Yards
Malik Nabers is coming off an impressive outing against the Cowboys, recording nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Nabers in both games in the 2025 season thus far has recorded a reception of over 25 yards. If this game gets out of hand as well, the idea of Wilson targeting Nabers for a deep ball at a good amount would not be surprising. His over 26.5 longest reception is the right way to go.
Noah Gray Over 14.5 Receiving Yards
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray only has two catches so far in 2025, but he looks primed to see more volume in week two against the Giants. Gray, last season, in 11 out of 17 games in 2024 he hit over 14.5 receiving yards. Against the Eagles last week, despite only having one catch for one yard, he was getting looks. Mahomes targeted him five times in the contest.
In every game last season where Gray was targeted five or more times, he hit the over on his Sunday night total of 14.5 receiving yards.