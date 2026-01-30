TreVeyon Henderson Super Bowl LX Props, DFS Outlook & Projections vs. Seahawks

With the running back opportunity shifting to Rhamondre Stevenson over the past five weeks for the New England Patriots, TreVeyon Henderson could be the value play in the prop market in the Super Bowl. The Patriots only had him on the field for four plays (6% of snaps) against the Denver Broncos while picking up 39.5% of the playing time over the previous two playoff games.

In the postseason, New England gave him the ball 24 times, leading to only 57 rushing yards (2.4 yards per carry) and no touchdowns. He caught two of his three targets for seven yards.

Super Bowl LX Running Back Projections

Shawn Childs

Here’s a look at the projections for running backs in the Super Bowl:

TreVeyon Henderson Season In Review

Henderson showed his explosiveness in three games (14/147/2 with one catch for three yards, 93 combined yards with three touchdowns and five catches, and 14/148/2 with two catches for 13 yards) from Week 10 to Week 15. Two of those outcomes occurred while Rhamondre Stevenson was out with a toe injury.

Over his three starts midseason, Henderson gained 347 combined yards with five touchdowns and 10 catches while averaging 19 touches a game. His rushing attempts have had a wide range over his last six matchups (5, 19, 13, 9, 12, and 3), resulting in 211 combined yards (35.2 per game – 3.2 yards per rush), with two touchdowns and three catches.

TreVeyon Henderson Super Bowl LX Player Props on DraftKings

Here are the prop lines for Henderson in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

4.5 rush attempts (-144o)

17.5 rushing yards (-115o)

60+ rushing yards (+1,120)

Anytime touchdown (+550)

First touchdown (+2,800)

2+ touchdowns (+6,500)

0.5 catches (-167o)

2.5 receiving yards (-114o)

TreVeyon Henderson vs. Seattle Seahawks Defense

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a fumble recovery against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks’ defense ranked sixth against running backs in PPR formats (337.70 fantasy points). Backs gained only 3.5 yards per carry in the regular season (360/1,271) while scoring six touchdowns. Seattle allowed the second-most catches (98) to running backs. They gained 646 yards (6.6 yards per catch) and scored twice. Their defense faced a league-high 128 running back targets.

Henderson had over four rushes only 17 times.

He had one catch or more in 15 games (only three in his last six matchups).

Henderson gained over four receiving yards in 12 contests, with two coming over the past six weeks.

He rushed for more than 17 yards in 16 matchups.

Henderson scored two touchdowns in four games, but only one other game with one TD.

TreVeyon Henderson Super Bowl LX Projections

In the biggest game of his career, Henderson will play second fiddle to Stevenson. I'm projecting him to finish with 26 rushing yards on six carries with a 25% chance at finding the end zone. I also have him catching one pass for five yards as Stevenson serves as the primary third-down option in the backfield.

