Trevor Lawrence Headlines Our Best Picks for FanDuel's Fantasy Football DFS Showdown on Thursday Night Football

Week 9 of NFL Football is here, and we have a good one tonight with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Baltimore Ravens tonight on Thursday Night Football.

The Jaguars are coming off a beatdown of the Colts who they defeated 42-7 behind three touchdowns by Trevor Lawrence. The Ravens on the other hand, fell to the Bills 36-10, as they suffer from injury woes with both Lamar Jackson, and Tyler Hundley leaving the game and not returning. The Jaguars and the Ravens face off tonight as both teams continue their playoff push in what should be a gritty matchup.

Trevor Lawrence, MVP, 1.5X ($17,700)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the second quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence gets the call for our MVP in tonight’s DFS matchup. Lawrence is coming off an efficient and elite outing against the Colts with 210 passing yards along with three passing touchdowns. Jaguars star running back Byshaul Tuten is currently a game time decision call, with an ankle injury which calls for others in the offense to step up.

Regardless if he suits up or not, the Jaguars offense will rely more heavily on their passing game against a Ravens defense which has struggled the past couple weeks, making TLaw a great pick for MVP.

Derrick Henry, AnyFLEX ($12,400)

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Henry gets our first AnyFLEX spot in tonight’s matchup. Henry is poised for a big workload tonight against the Jaguars. With the Ravens down to their third string QB Joe Fagnano, the Ravens will rely on their hall of fame running back to move the chains tonight.

Jacksonville is a tough defensive matchup, but Henry has a good track record against the Jaguars with 17 rushing touchdowns, in only 15 games when facing the Jags solidyfing himself as a must-start option.

Parker Washington, AnyFLEX ($10,800)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) signals a first down in the second quarter during an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, November, 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parker Washington gets the nab for our second AnyFLEX spot on primetime. Washington matches up against one of the weakest pass defenses in the league giving Washington a leg up in tonight's matchup in what could be once again a high scoring affair.

Washington has shown strong sparks, including his matchup against the Eagles in London where he went for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Washington will look to bounce back tonight against the Ravens in what should be a pass heavy game.

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense, AnyFLEX ($7000)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Cameron Ball (64) as safety Rayuan Lane III (25) reacts during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars Defense gets the third AnyFLEX for tonight’s matchup. This is the first time I’ve picked a defense all year, but it definitely seems fitting this week. The Jaguars are currently the 5th top ranked defense on Sleeper in fantasy points.

The Jaguars defense are coming off a great performance against the Colts with four sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. Facing off against a third string quarterback in Joe Fagnano they are positioned to have another big day as they try to suffocate the Rookie Quarterback.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. AnyFLEX ($5,400)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With our fourth AnyFLEX spot we are taking Chris Rodriguez Jr. at great value. The Jaguars RB1, Byshaul Tuten, is currently a true game-time decision as he is battling both an ankle and foot injury. Even if Tuten does suit up, Rodriguez is poised for a bigger workload tonight as the RB2 with an opportunity to really make some noise in the backfield.

Rodriguez is coming off a solid performance last week against the Colts even with Tuten in the lineup with 58 all purpose yards and a touchdown. He will look to piggyback off that showing with an effective night against the Ravens.

Brenton Strange, AnyFLEX ($6,600)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Mac McWilliams (22) during the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brenton Strange will get our last AnyFLEX spot tonight in tonight’s DFS Showdown. Strange has been a safety net for Lawrence in his past few games with 7+ targets in three out of his last four games.

Pairing him with Lawrence as the MVP reinforces the momentum on the Jaguars offense to excel tonight. Strange will look to take advantage in the middle of the field and garner some red zone targets as Jacksonville should be clicking on all cylinders tonight on offense.

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