Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Ravens in NFL Week 9)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten has put together a strong second season in the NFL, and he's coming off a monster Week 8 where he ran for 104 yards and a score and added two catches for 55 yards and touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

Unfortunately, the 2025 fourth-round pick was banged up in the Jags' win over Indy, and he's missed practice with foot an ankle injuries this week.

Officially, Tuten is listed as questionable for Thursday's game againt the Baltimore Ravens, and head coach Liam Coen said that he's a game-time decision.

Coen: Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) likely to be game-time decision for Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 4, 2026

Unfortunately, the current Jaguars' regime has never had a player miss practice for three days and then ultimately suit up in a game. This is a little bit of a different scenario since it's a short week, but that's an ominous sign for Tuten's chances of playing in Week 9.

Regarding Tuten ...



Since start of 2025 with this #Jaguars administration, no player has missed all three days of practice during week BUT was active. https://t.co/jBoTQwS4A1 — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) November 4, 2026

If Tuten is unable to go, Chris Rodriguez would become an interesting player prop target on Thursday night against the Ravens. The former University of Kentucky star has played a complementary role to Tuten on offense this season, and he would likely handle most of the snaps on Thursday if the second-year back can't go.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Tuten if he does end up playing in Week 9.

Best Jaguars Prop Bet vs. Ravens in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bhayshul Tuten Anytime TD (+115)

Tuten has played a major role on offense this season, appearing in 55.3 percent of the team’s snaps while registering at least 12 carries in every game.

He also has six straight games with two or more receptions, finding the end zone three times through the air and four times overall in his last two games.

Rodriguez is also going to factor into the Jacksonville attack even i Tuten plays, but I’m buying the second-year back at +115 to find the end zone on Thursday. While Baltimore is allowing just 3.8 yards per carry this season, it’s already allowed 10 rushing scores.

This could be a run-heavy game script for the Jags since they’re nearly favored by double digits, and Tuten has six total scores in seven games in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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