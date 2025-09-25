Trey Benson, Cooper Kupp, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Week four’s Thursday night NFL matchup features the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals. Here are five of the best player props for the game.
Kenneth Walker III Under 54.5 Rushing Yards
The Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has put together back-to-back great fantasy performances. However, against Arizona, it appears he will struggle in the run game, making his 54.5 rushing yard prop a strong play.
Arizona currently has allowed the fourth fewest rushing yards per game, allowing just 76.3 rushing yards per contest. On top of this, the Seahawks' RB2, Zach Charbonnet, will be back in the picture. He missed week three due to a foot injury, but has been participating in practice this week and is expected to return. Through two games Charbonnet has had a total of 27 carries.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 3.5 Receptions
Marvin Harrison Jr. has had a disappointing season so far, especially in terms of his usage. Through three games, he has just 10 receptions. He is simply too good a player to be getting the volume he has had so far, and the Seahawks feel like a spot where he could see an increase in his share.
Through two career games against Seattle, Harrison Jr. has a total of 14 targets. In his latest game, he broke his Thursday night 3.5 reception total, snagging four receptions in the game. Also, to add more validity to taking his over, in 2024, he never had a stretch with three consecutive games with fewer than four receptions. In his last two contest, he has had two and three.
Cooper Kupp Over 3.5 Receptions
Cooper Kupp, after notching two receptions last week, should get back on track against the Cardinals. Going back to the fact that Arizona has one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL so far this season, it should equate to more opportunities for Kupp to get catches. In his career against Arizona in his last 10 games, he has had four or more catches in nine of the 10 games.
Kupp has shown potential in his first year in Seattle to be a big part of the offense. In week two, he had seven receptions for 90 yards. This feels like a spot where he could do something similar, making his over on 3.5 receptions the play.
Trey Benson Over 21.5 Receiving Yards
Trey Benson is now the Arizona Cardinals RB1 after James Conner suffered a season-ending injury. It looks like he is in a great place to hit the over on his 21.5 receiving total.
Through three games, the Seahawks, although they are good at guarding the run, have given up a combined total of 173 receiving yards to opposing RB1s. Benson, in his backup role so far this season, has eight receptions for 45 yards. Benson has big play capability, and all it could take for him to break this total is one catch.
Sam Darnold Over 222.5 Passing Yards
Sam Darnold should have no trouble surpassing his 222.5 passing yard total on Thursday night. Arizona again has an impressive run defense, which should force Darnold to drop back more than he did last week, where he only threw 18 passes in a blowout 44-13 win against the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the NFL this season.