All Cardinals

Trey Benson Ready to Shine for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals need their home-run hitter now more than ever.

Donnie Druin

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers safety Jason Pinnock (25) defends during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers safety Jason Pinnock (25) defends during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson is needed now more than ever.

The second-year back will now assume RB1 roles after typical starter James Conner was lost for the season with a foot injury.

"Picking up that slack, both the player and the person, we're all going to have to collectively do it. Truthfully - but that's a bummer, just like all our guys that have gotten hurt, but I just know what type of person and player he is, it's tough to replace. But we have to. So that's what we'll do," said head coach Jonathan Gannon on replacing Conner.

On a struggling Cardinals offense, perhaps Benson could be a spark.

Trey Benson Just Might Hit The Ground Running

Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benso
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“It reminded me when I was back at Florida State. My quarterback went down with a leg injury, it was 11-0 and the same feeling," Benson said of Conner's injury. "You hate to see it, especially when the team leader goes down.It was hard, I thought about it the rest of the game and we will do it for James the rest of the season.”

Benson has displayed some home-run hitting ability since landing in the desert, and in a Cardinals offense that's struggled to establish the run - Benson's supplied multiple bursts to spark his side of the ball.

"He'll be my motivation for the rest of the season," Benson said (h/t AZCardinals.com).

"I feel I'll be ready for the task."

READ: Analyst Calls for Massive Change in Cardinals Offense

Benson is currently averaging six yards per carry and is Arizona's leading rusher. He also has eight receptions for 45 yards on the year.

“I'm fully confident in Trey. I really am. I think the more he plays and the more comfortable you see him get, then the better he is going to be. I feel good with all those backs stepping in," Gannon told reporters.

Kyler Murray added he has the, "Ultimate confidence in Trey and each and every guy behind him that has to play."

Arizona's 111 rushing yards averaged per game simply isn't good enough to carry them to wins as expected with a strong defense. The Cardinals need a boost in that aspect, quickly, before the season really gets ugly and they fall behind in the race for the postseason.

Benson's first opportunity as a full-time rusher will come this Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News