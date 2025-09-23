Trey Benson Ready to Shine for Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson is needed now more than ever.
The second-year back will now assume RB1 roles after typical starter James Conner was lost for the season with a foot injury.
"Picking up that slack, both the player and the person, we're all going to have to collectively do it. Truthfully - but that's a bummer, just like all our guys that have gotten hurt, but I just know what type of person and player he is, it's tough to replace. But we have to. So that's what we'll do," said head coach Jonathan Gannon on replacing Conner.
On a struggling Cardinals offense, perhaps Benson could be a spark.
Trey Benson Just Might Hit The Ground Running
“It reminded me when I was back at Florida State. My quarterback went down with a leg injury, it was 11-0 and the same feeling," Benson said of Conner's injury. "You hate to see it, especially when the team leader goes down.It was hard, I thought about it the rest of the game and we will do it for James the rest of the season.”
Benson has displayed some home-run hitting ability since landing in the desert, and in a Cardinals offense that's struggled to establish the run - Benson's supplied multiple bursts to spark his side of the ball.
"He'll be my motivation for the rest of the season," Benson said (h/t AZCardinals.com).
"I feel I'll be ready for the task."
Benson is currently averaging six yards per carry and is Arizona's leading rusher. He also has eight receptions for 45 yards on the year.
“I'm fully confident in Trey. I really am. I think the more he plays and the more comfortable you see him get, then the better he is going to be. I feel good with all those backs stepping in," Gannon told reporters.
Kyler Murray added he has the, "Ultimate confidence in Trey and each and every guy behind him that has to play."
Arizona's 111 rushing yards averaged per game simply isn't good enough to carry them to wins as expected with a strong defense. The Cardinals need a boost in that aspect, quickly, before the season really gets ugly and they fall behind in the race for the postseason.
Benson's first opportunity as a full-time rusher will come this Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.