Troy Franklin, Marcus Mariota, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Commanders vs. Broncos
The last game of the Sunday slate of NFL games will feature the Washington Commanders and the Denver Broncos. Here are five of the best player props to take in the game on Underdog Fantasy.
RJ Harvey Over 57.5 Rushing Yards
The Denver Broncos' last game against the Kansas City Chiefs was rookie RB RJ Harvey’s first game as the featured back all season. In the game before this, J.K. Dobbins went out with an injury to his left foot that required surgery. Harvey, in the contest against the Chiefs, had 11 rushes for 33 yards. He should be able to get a higher rushing yard total this week when playing the Washington Commanders.
The Chiefs are allowing the ninth fewest rushing yards per game, while the Commanders are allowing the fifth most. In their last two games, RB1s have had over 120 rushing yards against them. Overall, Harvey’s over 57.5 rushing yards prop is a great prop on Sunday night.
Troy Franklin Over 8.5 Targets
WR for the Denver Broncos, Troy Franklin, got solid production in his team’s last game, and his target total stayed high. In the game against Kansas City, Franklin had four receptions for 84 receiving yards on eight targets. This is the fifth straight game he has had eight or more targets. It is the third of his last five where he has covered his over 8.5 target prop on Sunday night. Taking the over on this prop is a great one to take, given the weakness of Washington’s passing defense. The Commanders are currently allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game this season.
Marcus Mariota Over 224.5 Passing Yards + Rushing Yards
QB for Washington, Marcus Mariota, has proven what he can do with his legs since he started for Washington. In five starts, he has 20 or more rushing yards, including two games with 40 or more. In this game against the Broncos, he will have the benefit of having all his passing weapons, as WR Terry McLaurin will be playing this week. With this taking Mariota’s over on his combined rushing and passing yard total set at 224.5 yards is a great play. In his five starts this season, he has covered it in four out of five games.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Under 25.5 Rushing Yards
The rookie RB for Washington, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who was seen as having a potential breakout season in year one, seems like that outcome is extremely unlikely now. After logging 14 rushes for 111 rushing yards in week five against the Los Angeles Chargers, he has had only one game over 40 rushing yards since. In his latest game against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the fourth most rushing yards per game, he had 28 rushing yards on nine carries. Going against the Broncos, who are currently giving up the third fewest rushing yards per game, taking his under 25.5 rushing yards is the way to go with Croskey-Merritt.
Bo Nix Over 16.5 Rushing Yards
Going back to the fact that the Commanders have a poor rushing defense, QB for the Broncos, Bo Nix, should have no issue covering the over on his 16.5 rushing total for Sunday night. In the year, he has hit the over on this in seven out of 11 games.