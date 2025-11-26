Fab's Five Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 13: Start Troy Franklin
Was Malik Nabers one of your starting fantasy wide receivers? Does a starter have a bye or a bad matchup and you’re looking for help at the position this week? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s a look at my Fab's Five wide receiver streamers for Week 13!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football WR Streamers Week 13
Michael Wilson at Buccaneers (44.3%): Wilson has been one of the hottest fantasy wide receivers in the league, scoring a combined 55.3 points … that’s more points than he had in his previous nine games combined! If Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendicitis) is out again, Wilson is a virtual must start as a streamer against the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to enemy perimeter receivers.
Xavier Worthy at Cowboys (33.5%): Worthy hasn’t done much in the stat sheets lately, scoring single digits in all but one of his last five games … and he hasn’t posted more than 10.3 points in that time. Still, it’s hard to ignore a plus matchup against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Their defense has allowed 16 wideouts to beat them for 10-plus fantasy points, including eight who have produced 19-plus points.
Christian Watson at Lions (22.2%): Watson didn’t put up a huge stat line in a win over the Vikings, but he was targeted seven times and lead the Packers with 49 receiving yards. He has had at least 45 yards in all five of his games, and he next gets a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Lions at Ford Field. That could be a high-scoring affair, so Watson is an add and a viable streamer based on the plus matchup.
Troy Franklin at Commanders (19.9%): Franklin has quietly been the best Broncos wideout in the last month-plus, scoring 12-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games, including one with nearly 27 points. He’s a strong sleeper this week, as he faces a Commanders defense that has allowed the seventh-most points per game to opposing perimeter receivers over the last four weeks of action.
Chimere Dike vs. Jaguars (5.7%): Dike posted a career-high 21.4 fantasy points in last week’s loss to Seattle, and he’s now scored 16-plus points in three of his last five games. With Calvin Ridley out for the season, the rookie should continue to see more targets in a matchup against the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed 15-plus fantasy points to four different wide receivers since Week 10 (three games).