Two Rookie Running Backs Offer Great Value in DraftKings and FanDuel Contests in Week 4.
Sometimes, in order to move forward, we have to look back. That's exactly we we are going to do when building our Week 4 DFS lineup for DraftKings and FanDuel GPP contests.
Last week, there were no players with salaries between $6,000 and $7,000 on the winning million-dollar team at DraftKings. Garrett Wilson ($6,900) turned in a mid-tier value day (10/84/1) for FanDuel’s ($333 entry) million-dollar winner. CW79 rostered three other value players (Jordan Mason – $5,800, Picky Pearsall – $5,600, and Romo Odunze – $6,400) on his winning roster.
In last week’s mid-tier value DFS article, I had Jonathan Taylor, Jaxon-Smith-Njigba, and A.J. Brown listed as potential plays. Taylor was the best running back play of the week, while Brown (6/109/1) delivered a winning 4X score at DraftKings. Game score left Smith-Njigba (5/96/1) four yards short of a three-point bonus.
Here's a look at the top mid-tier values in the DFS market in Week 4:
Mid-Tier Values DFS Players in Week 4 on DraftKings and FanDuel
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $6,200/FD: $6,800)
Chasing out-of-form players tends to be a losing investment in the DFS market. Jeanty opened the year with a much higher salary, but his empty stats have the fantasy market questioning why they loved him so much on draft day. Over his last start, he lost his expected value in the passing game (no targets) despite running 16 routes (19 and 18 over the first two games). Jeanty has yet to hit on a big play while gaining only 3.1 yards per rush. After opening the year with 86% of Las Vegas snaps, he has been on the field for 56% and 61% of their plays over the past two weeks.
The Bears’ defense has struggled against the run this year (76/418/3 – 5.5 yards per rush), with running backs gaining 480 combined yards with three touchdowns and 16 catches on 89 touches.
The Raiders have enough passing weapons to keep Chicago’s defense honest when trying to stop the run. I expect Jeanty to have his first 100-yard rushing day with at least one score in this matchup. It would be awesome to see him catch three to four balls to help his fantasy value. He is my top running back play at DraftKings and FanDuel, thanks in part to his favorable salary.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $5,900/FD: $7,000)
After Week 2 (25 combined yards with one catch on nine touches), Hampton lost his must-start tag for some fantasy game managers. The Chargers lost Najee Harris last week for the season, clearing the path for their rookie running back to be a high-volume player for the remainder of the year. Hampton played at an RB1 level against the Broncos (129 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches), setting the stage for a fun ride for fantasy teams. His uptick in targets (7) in Week 3 suggests a better season-long receiving opportunity than expected coming into the season. The Chargers’ offense is on the rise, which should create many scoring chances for their young running back.
The New York Giants have struggled with running backs over the first three games (542 combined yards with five touchdowns and 13 catches on 82 touches).
Hampton was on the field for 79% of the Chargers’ plays in Week 3, which aligned with his opportunity in Week 1 (80%). He should be active again in this game, with an excellent chance of scoring.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (DK: $6,100/FD: $7,000)
The Chargers’ defense struggled to cover Sutton all day in Week 3, leading to six catches for 116 yards and one score on eight targets. He gained an impressive 14.8 yards per catch, due to one reception gaining at least 20 yards and hitting on a 52-yard touchdown. Last season, Sutton had five catches for 55 yards and one score against the Bengals.
After facing 87 passes over the first two games, Cincinnati’s defense faced fewer offensive plays last week due to Jake Browning throwing two pick-6s. As a result, the Vikings' wide receiver had a light day (9/121 on 15 targets) of work. Wideouts have 38 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns on 64 targets against the Bengals, with no wide receiver gaining over 76 yards (Parker Washington). They’ve faced Joe Flacco, Trevor Lawrence, and Jake Browning this year.
Romo Odunze, Chicago Bears (DK – $6,300/FD – $7,200)
The development of Odunze this year gives the Bears a true WR1 for the next decade, giving their fans hope of division titles and Super Bowl runs. He looks the part of a high-volume beast while needing to compete with many other talented receivers for targets. Odunze has a touchdown in three consecutive games (four total) while averaging nine targets. The best game of his young career came in Week 2 (7/128/2) against the Lions on the road.
The Raiders’ defense allowed 42 catches for 551 yards and three touchdowns over their first three games on 61 targets. Kayshon Boutte (6/103) has the best game in receiving yards. The Chargers’ wideouts had the most combined success (15/214/2 on 22 targets). Las Vegas faced Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, and Marcus Mariota.
Chicago’s wide receiving corps should have a significant edge in this matchup if its offensive line gives Caleb Williams enough time to make long passing plays. S Isaiah Pola-Mao (12/242/3) has been a weak link in coverage, and the Raiders’ lack frontline talent at cornerback.