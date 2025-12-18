Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Rookie TE Takes Hit With Under Veteran QB

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren’s fantasy football stock has taken a noticeable hit over recent weeks, amid a quiet streak of production for the OROY candidate. The Colts' offense underwent a significant change under center following a season-ending injury to breakout quarterback Daniel Jones, which has proved to hamper Warren’s fantasy output entering Week 16 of the season.

With limited options under center, the Colts called upon veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who ended a four-year retirement to return to Indianapolis in Week 15 of the season. Rivers received the nod from head coach Shane Steichen, making his first start since the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 9, 2021, to put an end to the 2020 season.

The 44-year-old nearly helped the team pull off an upset win over the Seattle Seahawks, but a last-minute field goal gave the NFC Super Bowl contenders a narrow 18-16 win over the Colts. Indianapolis managed a season-low 220 yards of total offense, as Rivers threw for just 120 yards against one of the better pass defenses in the league.

Warren hauled in just three of his six targets for 19 yards, failing to eclipse 5.0 PPR points for the second consecutive week in fantasy. His recent dip in output has raised immense concern among fantasy managers with the playoffs in bloom. Here’s an outlook over Warren’s fantasy football stock down the stretch of the season:

Tyler Warren’s Fantasy Stock Capped With Philip Rivers Under Center

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) walks to the locker room following a loss against the Seattle Seahawks Colts at Lumen Field. | Steven-Imagn Images

It’s no secret the Colts’ offense features a much lower ceiling with Rivers under center, compared to Jones. Without the threat of their breakout quarterback under center, Indianapolis’ offense will lean on its run game now more than at any other point of the season. This is good news for non-PPR’s scoring leader, Jonathan Taylor, but will significantly hinder Warren’s fantasy production in the season’s most crucial weeks.

Warren is in the midst of his lowest-scoring stretch of the season, something that could continue without the ability to pick up chunk plays through the air. Rivers will keep the team competitive from a standings perspective as they look to creep into the playoffs amid a four-game losing streak, but the offense’s production will remain volatile in the playoffs without consistent output from the quarterback position. Warren should continue to move to fantasy football benches in the playoffs with Rivers under center.

Hold Onto Warren In Dynasty Leagues

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though his short-term production could remain unencouraging over the final weeks of the season, Warren offers one of the highest long-term ceilings of any tight end in fantasy’s dynasty leagues. Throughout his rookie season, he offered the Colts’ offense with valuable production and emerged as one of the top first-year pass-catchers throughout the entire league.

The Colts have found another offensive cornerstone in Warren, and are slated to run it back with Jones despite his one-year deal, according to recent reports. With Jones back in 2026, the rookie tight end projects to be one of the top tight ends in fantasy football once again.

Read More Fantasy On SI News