Quinshon Judkins, Brock Bowers, Philip Rivers, and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 15

Fantasy football owners are always looking to find the best offenses to help with Start ‘Em and Sit ‘Em decisions every week, but it’s equally important to find the worst offenses to avoid.

We’re now 15 weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week or every week), but we’re starting to see some real trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article all year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders (Raiders and Jets).

And with that said, let’s dive into the five worst fantasy football offenses in Week 15 and try to see which ones we should avoid (or consider forgiving) as we move forward into Week 16 and beyond.

5. New York Jets

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have typically been first or second on this list, so fifth is a bit of progress for the 3-11 team. The Jets managed to score 20 points in their 48-20 loss against the Jaguars, but we also can't give them too much credit, as much of that scoring came when the game was already out of reach. While Breece Hall was bottled up for much of the day, Adonai Mitchell was the Jets' lone bright spot and sets up as a potentially useful fantasy weapon for the next couple of weeks.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Adonai Mitchell

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have now appeared on this list for consecutive weeks, and they may continue being here as Patrick Mahomes will miss the rest of the season (and maybe next) with a torn ACL. With Gardner Minshew stepping in for Mahomes, the Chiefs will be hard-pressed to generate offense, and fantasy football owners will have to downgrade players like Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy in their playoff matchups.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Rashee Rice

3. Indianapolis Colts

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

While the Indianapolis Colts were seemingly fool's gold with Daniel Jones playing over his head, they're most definitely not fooling anyone with Philip Rivers under center. While Rivers threw a touchdown in his first game action in years, he also threw an interception and only managed to produce 120 passing yards on the day. Things should get better as Rivers gets back into game shape, but fantasy owners should be worried about Jonathan Taylor as defenses stack the box even more than they already were.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Jonathan Taylor

2. Cleveland Browns

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns have been mainstays on this list, and their Week 15 loss to the Bears has them back on here. Shedeur Sanders followed up his strong Week 14 performance with a complete dud as he only managed 177 passing yards to go along with three interceptions. And while Quinshon Judkins has been a great fantasy asset as a rookie, he only put up 21 rushing yards on the day. Anyone on the Browns' offense is a risky fantasy start at this point.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Quinshon Judkins

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It's almost impressive, but the Las Vegas Raiders managed just 75 total yards in their 31-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. While they were playing with backup QB Kenny Pickett and deserve some leeway, it's hard to get too excited about starting Ashton Jeanty or Brock Bowers in the fantasy football playoffs at this point. Brock Bowers' fantasy owners will have to do a rain dance in the hopes that Geno Smith gets healthy for Weeks 16 and 17.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Brock Bowers