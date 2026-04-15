Tyrese Maxey, Desmond Bane, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For 76ers vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers will be in action on Wednesday night in a play-in matchup, as they try to clinch a spot in the actual playoffs. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Paolo Banchero Over 13.5 Rebounds+Assists

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This prop feels to possibly be the best one out of any for the game. Forward for the Magic, Paolo Banchero, in his last three games, has covered the over on his combined 13.5 rebounds+assists prop line every single time. In two of these games, he covered the over; he played fewer than 30 minutes, which will by no means be the case with the stakes that come with this play-in matchup against Philadelphia. In five postseason games last season, Banchero averaged 39.4 MPG. With the high minutes Banchero will likely play, this only increases the chances of him covering the over on this prop.

Also in the last game, Banchero played against the 76ers he covered the over on this prop, logging a combined 18 rebounds and assists.

Tyrese Maxey Under 29.5 Points

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey can score with the best of the best in the NBA, but his points prop line feels a bit too high in this spot.

In Maxey’s last 10 games, he has only scored 30 or more points twice. Also, the Magic are by no means a bad defense. They are actually a slightly above-average defense. In the NBA this season, they are allowing the 13th fewest PPG in the league, 115.1. Also, in two out of the three games Maxey has played against the Magic this season, he has had less than 30 points twice.

Desmond Bane Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 8, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots a free throw on a technical foul against Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch during the second half at Kia Center. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This line of 1.5 made 3-pointers for Desmond Bane is way too low. In his last three games, he hit the under on this line, but in the seven games before it, he had two or made 3-pointers every single time.

Bane showed last year that he can elevate his play in the play-in. In two play-in games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, he shot it well from distance. He had a combined eight made 3-pointers, making five in one game and three in the other.

Jalen Suggs Under 13.5 Points

Apr 05, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Combo guard for the Magic, Jalen Suggs, should hit the under on his 13.5 point prop line. In his last 10 regular-season games, he has only covered the over on this prop line two times. Also, in the regular season against the 76ers, he did not have much success scoring the ball. In two games against them, he hit the under on his points prop line for Wednesday both times, scoring 12 points and four points.

Andre Drummond Over 9.5 Rebounds

Mar 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With Joel Embiid out again with injury, Andre Drummond should dominate the glass and cover the over on his 9.5 rebounds line.

In Drummond’s last three regular-season games, he covered the over on this line every single time, averaging 14.3 RPG during the stretch. In two games against Orlando this season, Drummond has covered the over on this rebounding prop line one time. Through the three recent games where he covered the over every single time, he averaged 27.3 MPG. In the two regular-season games against the Magic, Drummond averaged 19.5 MPG. With Wednesday night's game being a play-in bout, Drummond’s minutes should be more in line with his recent MPG average. This increases the chance of Drummond covering the over on his rebounding prop even more.

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