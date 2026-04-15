It's play-in day, and the Orlando Magic travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the second of two East play-in games. What is the Magic's biggest key to victory?! We asked our panelists!

Turning defense into offense:

Apr 8, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic have to allow their defense to turn to offense. It is a big part of how they can win basketball games and that will be critical in what is pretty much a must-win situation for them. On top of that, they need to continue moving the basketball. The Magic are 16-4 this season when they have 30 or more assists. The Magic had a season-high 38 assists in a win back in November against the Philadelphia 76ers, so this is an opportunity to ensure that the ball movement is strong and that could lead to a win. -- Jeremy Brener

It's simple for the Magic -- when Orlando has defended at the level it did last season, it has generally won. When it hasn't, well, that's why the Magic got stuck in the play-in. The shooting matters too; too often, it's been Desmond Bane or nothing from deep. But the key to Orlando getting past Philadelphia is what Jalen Suggs does against Tyrese Maxey. Without Joel Embiid, the 76ers will turn to their guards, and if Maxey is consistently getting in the lane and forcing doubles and shifts, that's trouble. Suggs must make Maxey inefficient -- holding him under 40% from the field. -- Ethan Skolnick

Time for the starts to shine:

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates his overtime game-winning three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets with guard Desmond Bane (3) and forward Noah Penda (93) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and guard Anthony Black (0) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic’s biggest key to victory over the 76ers is that their stars have to play like stars. The Orlando Magic have been led by Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 22.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season. Desmond Bane was brought to the Magic for four first-round picks for this very moment. He needs to rise to the occasion and continue his stellar play. He is averaging 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game on elite efficiency. He nearly missed the exclusive 50/40/90 club this season. -- Adel Burton

Shut down the head of the snake:

Oct 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles past Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Paul George and Joel Embiid have both experienced very strong bounce back seasons, but this is Tyrese Maxey's team, point blank. He's their head of the snake. In the two 76ers wins over Orlando, he averaged 36.0 points on 46.3 percent shooting and 36.8 percent from 3-point range. Shutting down Maxey will be tough, but at the very least, if they can slow him down while mitigating the damage done elsewhere, the Magic can win this game. -- Matt Hanifan