Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, and 3 Underdog Player Props For 76ers vs. Cavaliers

The Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers will play each other in a featured Friday NBA matchup. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.

Evan Mobley Over 14.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 8, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) in the third quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley had a big game in terms of rebounds and assists in his last outing. This game was against his Friday opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers. In the contest, Mobley combined for 19 rebounds and assists. This was his second straight game with over 14.5 rebounds and assists.

He should be able to accomplish this feat again with the 76ers ranking in the bottom third of the NBA in assists and rebounds allowed per game.

Tyrese Maxey Over 26.5 Points

Jan 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the net against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Star guard for Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey, should bounce back from his down game by his standards on Friday night. On Wedensday against the Cavaliers, he struggled offensively, just logging 14 points on 5-14 shooting. Before that, he had a three-game streak of having 27 or more points.

Maxey should be able to get back to this level of production against Cleveland, with them having a generally bad defense in the NBA, when it comes to points allowed per game. They have especially struggled of late. In there last three games, they are allowing the sixth most points per game in the NBA.

Paul George Over 19.5 Points+Assists

Jan 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) passes the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Veteran Paul George is starting to find his role with the 76ers. In his last four games he has covered the over on his 19.5 points+assist line for Friday. He should be able to do so again, against the Cavaliers.

Also along with him extending his streak of covering the over on this prop this season, he extended his streak of covering it two game against the Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell Over 30.5 Points

Jan 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) passes as Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) defends during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Guard for the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell was able to snap a streak of four straight games where he had less than 31 points against the 76ers on Wedensday. In the game, he had 35 points on 11-22 shooting. With guard for Cleveland Darius Garland out Friday, Mitchell will likely see an increase in shot attempts. Because of this, taking Mitchell’s over on his 30.5 point player prop is a great play.

Garland, during the four games where Mitchell hit the under on this pro,p was averaging 22.5 points per game.

Joel Embiid Under 3.5 Assists

Jan 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after being fouled during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The question for the remainder of Joel Embiid’s career will be whether he is playing or not. As of now, he is listed as probable. If he does suit up against the Cavaliers, his under on his 3.5 assist prop looks to be a good play. On Friday against the Cavs, he had three assists. This marked his fourth game out of his last five where he hit the under on this prop.

In his last five games against the Cavaliers, Embiid has covered the over on this prop twice. In the two games he did hit the over, he played 41 and 39 minutes, getting five assist in each game. Embiid has only played in one game this season, where he has played 39 or more minutes.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI