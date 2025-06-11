Underdog Fantasy Stanley Cup Prop Predictions (June 12): Trust Sergei Bobrovsky, Brad Marchand
Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals didn't go as planned for really anyone. I was certainly included in that group.
Following a 5-for-6 performance with Underdog prop picks, I hit just one out of three in Game 3.
As far as the series goes, after two exciting games in Canada, the Florida Panthers routed the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday. The game turned nasty, as eight total players posted at least 10 penalty minutes each.
The Oilers tried to hit back physically against the Panthers instead of using their speed and skating. The results were predictable -- Florida scored three power-play goals.
Edmonton is more than capable of tying the series. It's also important not to overreact to one game when making prop selections.
Having said that, things are really pointed in the Panthers' favor with Game 4 still in South Florida. For that reason, I'm betting on the Panthers continuing their trends from Games 2 and 3 to get back on track.
Here are three Underdog recommendations for Thursday's Game 4:
Sergei Bobrovsky, Over 26.5 Saves
While Bobrovsky yielded four goals in each of the first two games of the series, he's still been terrific to begin the 2025 finals. He stopped 42 shots in each overtime game on the road. Then back in Florida for Game 3, Bobrovsky allowed just one goal and made 32 saves.
Even though they were outclassed in Game 3, the Oilers still tallied 33 shots on net. Clearly, shot volume hasn't been the issue for Edmonton, and it's likely to be there again Thursday.
But with a .928 save percentage in the series, fantasy managers should feel confident that even if he gives up a couple more goals than Game 3, Bobrovsky will still turn aside 27 shots Thursday night.
Evander Kane, Over 5.5 Hits
The Oilers should try to be a lot less physical to win Game 4. Trying to win a punching match versus Florida is never going to end well for Edmonton.
But that doesn't mean the Oilers will adjust. They clearly weren't willing to in the third period of Game 3 even with the game still within reach.
And even if Edmonton is more disciplined, Kane is likely to still try and establish a physical presence. In Games 1 and 2 of the series, Kane registered 9 and 8 hits, respectively.
He only had four hits in Game 3, but he received about half as much ice time as he normally does because of 16 penalty minutes.
If Kane is out of the box in Game 4, he's likely to get six hits.
Brad Marchand, Over 0.5 Points
The 37-year-old is on quite the hot streak. Marchand scored the game-winning overtime goal of Game 2 and then tallied the first marker during the first minute of Game 3.
Marchand has scored in all three 2025 Stanley Cup Finals games. Dating back to the Eastern Conference Finals, he has a four-game point streak.
I'm trusting Marchand stays hot in Game 4 and tallies at least a point. If the Oilers are undisciplined again, then it could come on the power play. Marchand was one of six Florida forwards who received more than five minutes of ice time on the man advantage during Game 3.