Underdog Fantasy Stanley Cup Prop Predictions (Game 3): Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand Shining
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers may in the middle of the best Stanley Cup Finals in history.
It's only been two games, but both went into overtime. It's just the sixth Stanley Cup Finals in history, and first since 2014, to have each of its first two games need overtime.
In Game 2 on Friday night, the Oilers scored the game-tying goal in the third period with 18 seconds left. It broke a 74-year-old record for the latest game-tying goal in a Stanley Cup game.
The Panthers and Oilers then needed double overtime to decide Game 2.
Panthers winger Brad Marchand scored about eight minutes into double overtime to win Game 2 and tie the series 1-1.
Marchand also scored in regulation, so fittingly, he made our list of player props for Game 3.
During Games 1 and 2, I went 5-for-6 with my player props. Let's hope we can keep it rolling while trusting Marchand and some of the other stars of the series.
Here are three Underdog recommendations for Monday's Game 3:
Connor McDavid, Over 1.5 Points
The player prop I chose for McDavid for Game 2 was the lone one I missed Friday night. Unfortunately, the Oilers captain finished with five faceoff wins, which was one shy of going over 5.5.
McDavid, though, had another tremendous performance in a losing effort. He tallied three assists, including one for the ages in the first period, and seven shots on net.
We're not going to overthink the categories this time with McDavid. No. 97 has registered multiple points in five straight postseason contests, so trusting him in a scoring category rather than faceoffs makes more sense.
McDavid has been more productive at home recently than on the road. Even still, in his past three, road playoff games, he has one goal and four assists.
Brad Marchand Over 1.5 Shots on Net
The veteran winger had a tremendous game Friday, scoring a shorthanded goal in the second period and the double overtime game-winner. Marchand was everywhere on the ice, as he posted seven shots on net and a plus-3 rating.
Marchand has registered at least three shots on net in three consecutive games. During the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, he has three goals and 10 shots on net.
Although a small sample, his shots a net over-under is low enough that it's not a hard bar to clear. Marchand has failed to record more than one shot on net in a game just once in his last six contests.
Stuart Skinner Over 26.5 Saves
For the first two games, I went with Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky's first period saves over-under. That was set at 8.5 in both games.
I hit on both, but I'm not as confident the Oilers will get enough pucks to the net on Bobrovsky in the first period of Game 3 because the series is shifting to Florida.
Therefore, I'm going to go with Skinner reaching 27 saves.
Skinner has talied more than 27 saves in each of the first 2025 Stanley Cup games. The fact both went into overtime undoubtably helped, but even so, Skinner registered 26 saves in regulation for both Games 1 and 2.
Skinner faces a more difficult task playing with the pressure of the Stanley Cup Finals on the road. But behind the Florida crowd, it would be surprising if the Panthers don't have at least 27 shots on net.
If Skinner stays poised, he can reach 27 saves.