Underdog Fantasy Top Plays For Friday Night Football: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Two of the best quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, meet each other in both of their teams’ season openers on Friday night. Here are some of the best plays on Underdog Fantasy, regarding the star-studded matchup.
Xavier Worthy Over 3.5 Rushing Yards
With an explosive player like Xavier Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to try to give him the ball anyway they can. One of the ways Friday night could likely be in the form of a handoff. Last year for the Chiefs, he was used a decent amount as a curveball in their run game, recording 104 yards on 20 carries. He hit the over on the 3.5 rushing yards total in 11 out of the 17 games he appeared in last year, including his team’s season opener against the Ravens, where he rushed for 21 yards. The idea of Worthy breaking off a big run in Friday night’s game seems destined to happen.
Isiah Pacheco Under 48.5 Rushing Yards
The total of over 48.5 yards for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco feels a bit high. Last season was a big down year for the fourth-year back out of Rutgers. He rushed for 310 yards on 83 carries in seven games. The year before, he rushed for 935 yards on 205 carries. Kareem Hunt, who was the lead back while Pacheco was out, is still on the roster this season, raising questions about whether Pacheco will be utilized as he once was in 2023. In his final six games of the 2024 season, including the playoffs, Pacheco hit the under on 48.5 rushing yards in all six games.
Ladd McConkey Over 70.5 Receiving Yards
Ladd McConkey showed that he has the chance to be Justin Herbert’s WR1 for years to come. He recorded 1,149 yards in his rookie year. He especially heated up his connection with Herbert in the final stretch of the season. In the team’s last seven games, he hit the over on 70.5 receiving yards six times. Expect Herbert to try to continue to develop this connection in 2025 with McConkey early and often on Friday night.
Patrick Mahomes Over 34.5 Pass Attempts
QB for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, last year, after the first stretch of games in the season, was hitting the over on 34.5 passing attempts consistently. In Kansas City’s final 10 regular-season games, he hit the over on the total nine out of ten times. This includes a week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he threw the ball 37 times. Count on Mahomes to be airing it out in the team’s home opener, as he and the rest of the Chiefs look to open up the season with a win for a second consecutive season.
Omarion Hampton Over 11.5 Rush Attempts
First year running back out of North Carolina, Omarion Hampton should have no problem getting more than 11.5 carries on Friday Night. Last year’s starting running back for the Chargers, J.K. Dobbins, in 11 out of the 13 games he appeared in garnered 12 or more carries. The week 1 unofficial RB depth chart for the Chargers reads, "RB1- Najee Harris or Omarion Hampton". Even with this Harris’ availability has been up in the air all offseason, Hampton should cover this total.