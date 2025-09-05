Fantasy Sports

Underdog Fantasy Top Plays For Friday Night Football: Chargers vs. Chiefs

Five of the best plays on Underdog Fantasy for Friday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gray Deyo

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Two of the best quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, meet each other in both of their teams’ season openers on Friday night. Here are some of the best plays on Underdog Fantasy, regarding the star-studded matchup.

Xavier Worthy Over 3.5 Rushing Yards

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With an explosive player like Xavier Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to try to give him the ball anyway they can. One of the ways Friday night could likely be in the form of a handoff. Last year for the Chiefs, he was used a decent amount as a curveball in their run game, recording 104 yards on 20 carries. He hit the over on the 3.5 rushing yards total in 11 out of the 17 games he appeared in last year, including his team’s season opener against the Ravens, where he rushed for 21 yards. The idea of Worthy breaking off a big run in Friday night’s game seems destined to happen.

Isiah Pacheco Under 48.5 Rushing Yards

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The total of over 48.5 yards for Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco feels a bit high. Last season was a big down year for the fourth-year back out of Rutgers. He rushed for 310 yards on 83 carries in seven games. The year before, he rushed for 935 yards on 205 carries. Kareem Hunt, who was the lead back while Pacheco was out, is still on the roster this season, raising questions about whether Pacheco will be utilized as he once was in 2023. In his final six  games of the 2024 season, including the playoffs, Pacheco hit the under on 48.5 rushing yards in all six games.

Ladd McConkey Over 70.5 Receiving Yards

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey
Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ladd McConkey showed that he has the chance to be Justin Herbert’s WR1 for years to come. He recorded 1,149 yards in his rookie year. He especially heated up his connection with Herbert in the final stretch of the season. In the team’s last seven games, he hit the over on 70.5 receiving yards six times. Expect Herbert to try to continue to develop this connection in 2025 with McConkey early and often on Friday night.

Patrick Mahomes Over 34.5 Pass Attempts

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) congratulates Kansas City Chiefs running back Elijah Mitchell (25) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

QB for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, last year, after the first stretch of games in the season, was hitting the over on 34.5 passing attempts consistently. In Kansas City’s final 10 regular-season games, he hit the over on the total nine out of ten times. This includes a week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he threw the ball 37 times. Count on Mahomes to be airing it out in the team’s home opener, as he and the rest of the Chiefs look to open up the season with a win for a second consecutive season.

Omarion Hampton Over 11.5 Rush Attempts

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball before the game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First year running back out of North Carolina, Omarion Hampton should have no problem getting more than 11.5 carries on Friday Night. Last year’s starting running back for the Chargers, J.K. Dobbins, in 11 out of the 13 games he appeared in garnered 12 or more carries. The week 1 unofficial RB depth chart for the Chargers reads, "RB1- Najee Harris or Omarion Hampton". Even with this Harris’ availability has been up in the air all offseason, Hampton should cover this total.

Gray Deyo
GRAY DEYO

Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops

