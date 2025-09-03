Charger Report

Fantasy Football experts expect big game for Chargers' RB Omarion Hampton vs. Chiefs

According to one group of Fantasy Football analysts, Los Angeles Chargers' rookie running back Omarion Hampton is a must-start Friday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Omarion Hampton (8) during training camp
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) hands the ball off to running back Omarion Hampton (8) during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Thanks in part to Najee Harris' fireworks injury and Omarion Hampton's impressive training camp as the 22nd overall draft pick, big things are expected this season from the Los Angeles Chargers' rookie running back. And from a Fantasy Football perspective, the results are anticipated right from the start.

According to the Fantasy Football analysts over at Bleacher Report, the North Carolina product is a must-start in Week1 when the Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs Friday night in Brazil. In their weekly rankings, the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson is No. 1 and Hampton is a Top 20 choice at No. 19.

Harris, who is on the Chargers' injury report and still recovering from an eye injury, isn't listed among B/R's Top 60 running backs, meaning they expect the rookie to get the bulk of the workload and production in Sao Paulo.

While Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert is rated as the 17th-best option at quarterback (the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is only No. 12), it's receiver Ladd McConkey that B/R predicts will have the biggest statistical day of any player on the field. He is ranked ninth among receivers.

The rankings suggest head coach Jim Harbaugh's defense will contain Chiefs' start tight end Travis Kelce. He's listed as a "player to avoid."

Writes B/R: "The days of Kelce dominating his position in fantasy football are long over, and he starts what may be his last season with a trip to Brazil to face a Chargers team that was a bottom-five fantasy matchup for tight ends in 2024."

LA Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game
LA Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Game / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

