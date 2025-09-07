Underdog Fantasy Top Plays For Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs. Bills
The rematch for last year's AFC Divisional playoff game will not have to wait long. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will open up their season against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the last game of Sunday’s NFL slate. Here are some of the top picks on Underdog fantasy for the matchup.
Josh Allen Over 20.5 Completions
This 20.5 completions line is a bit low for the 2024 MVP, and it seems his performances against the Ravens last year may have been heavily taken into account. In both matchups against the Ravens last year, Allen completed 16 passes. Overall, in hitting the total, Allen covered it in nine out of 17 games. Even with these statistics, Allen has shown he can easily cover this total in season openers. From 2019 to 2023, he completed over 20.5 completions every time and averaged 28.4 completions over that span.
Zay Flowers Under 58.5 Receiving Yards
Baltimore receiver Zay Flowers had an underwhelming close to the 2024 season. In his final eight games, he covered the 58.5 receiving yards three times. Against the Bills last year in the only contest he played in, he logged one reception for 20 yards. Flower has explosive play ability, so the under is scary to take, but it feels like the right play in this matchup.
Keon Coleman Over 2.5 Receptions
This 2.5 reception line feels incredibly disrespectful for second-year receiver Keon Coleman. He hit the over on the line six times in 13 games last year. With another offseason to develop chemistry with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and being the clear WR2 in 2025, he should have no problem surpassing this total.
Mark Andrews Over Rush+Rec Tds 0.5
Mark Andrews, coming off an ACL injury in 2023, proved to still be one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite redzone targets last season. In the 2024 season he had 11 TDs. In the last eight games, he appeared in he caught a TD in seven out of eight of the contests. Compounding the likelihood of Andrews finding the endzone , the other TE the Ravens used often, Isaiah Likely, will not be playing in the contest against Buffalo.
Derrick Henry Over Longest Rush 18.5 Yards
Derrick Henry, in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens, showed he had plenty left in the tank. In the 2024 season, he recorded 1,921 rushing yards. He had plenty of home run sprints throughout the year that fans had become accustomed to him making while with the Tennessee Titans. In 15 of the 17 games he appeared in, he had a run of 18.5 yards or longer. This makes it an easy choice not to fade Henry, and take the over on his longest rush on Underdog Fantasy being over 18.5 yards.