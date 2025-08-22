Fantasy Sports On SI Sleeper of the Year in 2025
When thinking about this year’s sleeper, I’m looking for players with ADPs higher than 100 that have a chance to offer starting fantasy stats at QB, RB2, WR3, and TE. Here are my top five choices:
RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
In the 2024 NFL Draft, Bensen was the second running back selected with the second pick in the third round. He is a between-the-tackles runner with the wiggle and power to make defenders miss in tight quarters. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, showing his ability to finish runs over the long field if given daylight at the second level of the defense. His role and opportunity point to workhorse upside at the next level. Bensen will get plenty of chances at the goal line, with a reasonable floor catching the ball. His vision must improve, and his speed is more built up than sudden. Benson should handle himself in pass protection.
Bensen finished with 350 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches on 69 touches. He gained 5.1 yards per chance. Over the past week, Benson is the 39th-ranked running back in the high-stakes market, with a high ceiling if James Conner has an injury.
WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Bateman would have much more fantasy value on a different team with many more passing attempts. I like his ability to get open in the middle of the field in the red zone, along with his value in the deep passing game. I don’t believe last year was a fluke, and his draft price point should be favorable (WR5). If Baltimore gets him some easy catches close to the line of scrimmage, Bateman should push his way to WR3 status.
WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
Coleman brings a jump-ball skill set with some value in the open field. His speed (4.6 40-yard dash) limits his range to test a defense. He’ll win his share of fades at the goal line and offer sneaky value vs. zone defense. Coleman must prove his worth when pressed at the line of scrimmage, but he had many wins in college when tested in tight coverage. Think Marquise Colston and Mike Evans with less speed and a weaker overall resume. He must improve his release and route running to command more targets.
Coleman missed four midseason games with a wrist injury. His catch rate (50.9) was extremely low, but the Bills used him as a deep threat (19.2 yards per catch, 12 catches of 20 yards or more, and four long bombs). He finished one catch or fewer in nine of his 16 games, showcasing his downside risk. His two tease showings (4/125 and 5/70/1) came in back-to-back starts before his injury.
Dion Dawkins (Bills’ Starting Offensive Tackle) gave Coleman a glowing review this week, praising his hard work and commitment to the team. His overall message was that he was ready to make a massive step forward this year, and the Bills’ passing game needs a star to push them to the next level in their quest to win a Super Bowl. Over the past week, Coleman has had an ADP of 104 with a WR50 ranking.
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
The Bears have pass-catching talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, giving Williams plenty of room for growth. Chicago must pass protect better. He ranked 13th at quarterback in late August, three spots higher than his finish in 2024 (300.95 fantasy points).
Williams looked sharp in the first preseason game. He got the ball out quickly and on time while spreading his passes around to his receiving options. Based on his play, I see value in many spots in the offense, and I upgraded their passing touchdowns from 26 to 29 in mid-August. Their wideouts picked up the added scoring.
QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
McCarthy has the tools to help the Vikings from Jump Street. The high-stakes fantasy market has shown more interest in him this summer (18th-ranked quarterback). He will have a learning curve, but his skill set and potential opportunity (17 starts) suggest 4,500 combined yards with over 30 scores (Sam Darnold finished last year with 4,531 combined yards and 36 touchdowns, ranking him eighth at the quarterback position).
Justin Jefferson is a top-three wide receiver drafted this year, but he can’t reach his ceiling without strong quarterback play. The combination of Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson also set high pass-catching floors at two other positions.
Fantasy On SI Sleeper of the Year
Yesterday, I reviewed the top sleeper options, but I was still trying to figure out who the best player in this range to make a significant step forward. The light shined on Coleman by Dawkins was eye-opening, and the right kind of tidbit to make him my breakout sleeper of the year. Last year, he made big plays, and his profile projects high in scoring. Coleman's next step in growth should lead to more targets, and a jump in the wide receiving rankings. My next projection update will reflect a higher outcome in 2025.