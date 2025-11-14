Week 11 NFL DFS Values on DraftKings & FanDuel Featuring Jaylen Warren & RJ Harvey
TreVeyon Henderson proved to be the value player in Week 10, thanks to two impressive touchdown runs (69 and 55 yards). He gained 150 combined yards with two touchdowns and one catch. The goal each week with the projection research is to find three to five players to build a DFS roster around. In Week 10, our data highlighted four players, laying the foundation for a winning daily game week.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (DK: $6,100/FD: $7,000)
A diminished running back pool in Week 11 suggests Warren is the top value running back. He played well earlier in the year against Cincinnati (158 combined yards with four catches on 20 touches). Over his next three starts, he scored 9.30, 17.10, and 11.10 fantasy points. His strike continues to be low touchdown production (three on the year). Warren averaged 17.3 touches with lower value in the passing game (10/61 on 12 targets) than expected.
The Bengals have the worst defense in the league vs. running backs (306.20 fantasy points). They allow 5.6 yards per rush and 8.7 yards per catch with 14 touchdowns.
- Dylan Sampson (93 combined yards with eight catches)
- Jordan Mason (16/116/2)
- J.K. Dobbins (16/101 with one catch for four yards)
- RJ Harvey (90 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (87 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)
- Josh Jacobs (150 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches)
- Breece Hall (137 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches)
- Kyle Monangai (26/176 with three catches for 22 yards)
Warren has a winning matchup, but he needs better quarterback play to create more scoring chances. In addition, a touchdown is a must in his stat line to reach a 4X outcome.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos (DK: $5,400/FD: $5,800)
With J.K. Dobbins out this week, Harvey earns his first NFL start. The Broncos’ offense ranks sixth in fantasy points (253.80) on PPR formats while lacking an elite frontline running back like the five teams (SF, IND, DET, MIA, and ATL) ahead of them in the standings. Harvey leads backs in fantasy points per touch (1.33), but the Broncos have only given the ball 75 times. He’s scored five times over his last four games despite only having 26 touches. His best showing and opportunity came in Week 4 (98 combined yards with a touchdown and four catches on 18 chances).
The Chiefs sit ninth in running back defense (181.00 fantasy points), helped by them facing only 22.2 touches per game. Backs scored seven touchdowns, while gaining 4.4 yards per rush and 8.0 yards per catch.
- Saquon Barkley (22/88/1 with one catch for two yards)
- Cam Skattebo (121 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
- Justin Hill (3/76/1 with five catches for 41 yards and one score)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (17/65 with one catch for no yards)
- Ashton Jeanty (6/21 with one catch for 13 yards)
- James Cook (27/114 with one catch for 11 yards)
Harvey brings explosiveness and scoring upside into Week 11. When adding in a starting opportunity, he looks poised to be a popular start in all fantasy formats. His most significant obstacle could be his pass protection skills. Harvey isn’t a lock, but he has the tools to produce a TreVeyon Henderson day while having a better pass-catching role. Giddy up!
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills (DK: $5,300/FD: $6,100)
With Dalton Kincaid out this week, Shakir should have a natural uptick in targets. He works the short areas of the field with a 5/50 profile. The Bills have increased his targets (24) over his last three starts (6/88/1, 7/43, and 7/58). On the downside, he gains only 10.2 yards per catch. Shakir has been slightly better at home (13.42 FPPG), leaving him within a touchdown of a 4X day.
Tampa comes into this week ranked 17th in wide receiver defense (285.60 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They have a low catch rate (59.3) while gaining 13.3 yards per catch with eight touchdowns.
- Garrett Wilson (10/84/1)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/132/1)
- Kendrick Bourne (5/142)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (6/86/1)
- Rashid Shaheed (9/75)
- Mack Hollins (6/106)
Shakir makes the most sense in a Josh Allen stack. He has a steady feel, which gives him a chance to work this week based on his salary.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers (DK: $5,700/FD: $7,400)
Metcalf delivered one steady game (5/55/1) over the past month, while his other three results were well below expectations (3/50, 2/6, and 3/35 on 16 combined targets). He scored five times from Week 2 to Week 8 over six starts, with his top two showing coming at home (5/126/1 and 4/95/1).
If Zay Taylor could speak with the Wizard of Oz, his first request would be a healthy Joe Burrow. His second choice would be a tier defense. The Bengals have allowed 36 touchdowns and 16 field goals over 97 possessions this year, while failing to hold any of their last eight opponents to fewer than 27 points. Their run defense left the building in Week 8 (37/254/2) and Week 9 (37/283/2), and quarterbacks have three passing scores or more in four contests (JAC – 271/3, DET – 261/4, PIT – 249/4, and CHI – 302/4), with each failure coming at home.
Surprisingly, the Bengals sit 11th in wide receiver defense (259.50 fantasy points) despite allowing 13.0 yards per catch. Offenses have gained 52.5% of their receiving yards from their wideouts, and they have accounted for only 47.1% of the team’s completions.
- Cedric Tillman (5/52/1)
- Dyami Brown (5/57/1)
- Justin Jefferon (5/75)
- Courtland Sutton (5/81/1)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (8/100)
- Matthew Golden (3/86)
- Tyler Johnson (3/64/1)
- Olamide Zaccheaus (6/58/1)
Metcalf brings a bright shade of green to Week 11, and I’ve chased him down the losing path in the DFS market over the past two weeks. He turned in an empty game (3/50 on five targets) earlier in the year against Cincinnati, when Pittsburgh had its best offensive showing (396 combined yards) of the year. Big scoring plays drive his success, and his Bengals can be beaten in the deep passing game, especially when they spent their bye week trying to solve their run defense problems.