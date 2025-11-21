Week 12 DFS Core Picks That Can Break the Slate Including Jonathan Taylor & Bijan Robinson
Last week, the top foundation running backs came through with big games, but the top end of the wide receiver pool has been falling off over recent weeks. The goal in the DFS market each week relies on finding top-end players who offer separator fantasy points in two to three roster slots. Eight top-tier players are off the main slate on Sunday.
- Christian McCaffrey
- De’Von Achane
- Paca Nacua
- Davante Adams
- James Cook
- Kyren Williams
- Nico Collins
- Emuka Egbuka
Top Week 12 NFL DFS Core Picks on DraftKings & FanDuel
Jonathan Taylor (DK: $10,000/FD: $9,700)
The scoring machine returns to action in Week 12. Over the past eight games, Taylor scored three touchdowns in five matchups, leading to sensational results in fantasy points (35.80, 31.60, 34.20, 40.40, and 52.60). He has been a winning play in 60% of his 10 starts. His impact value has been lower on the road (23.08 FPPG), compared to at home (32.43). Taylor is on pace to rush for 1,936 yards with 29 touchdowns.
The Chiefs have the eighth-best defense against running backs (201.00 fantasy points). They are league average in yards per carry (4.2), with backs having success in yards per catch (7.6). Kansas City has allowed eight touchdowns to running backs.
- Saquon Barkley (22/88/1 with two catches for six yards)
- Cam Skattebo (121 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
- Justice Hill (117 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches)
- James Cook (27/114 with one catch for 11 yards)
Kansas City will do its best to slow down Taylor in this game, and they have yet to allow a difference-maker game to a running back this season. Taylor is a challenging player to fade in the DFS market, especially with the running back pool having fewer top-tier options this week.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (DK: $8,500/FD: $9,100)
Three times over the past four weeks, Gibbs gained over 100 combined yards in a game. The Lions have done a much better job getting him in space over this span, leading to two long scoring runs (78 and 43 yards) and more distance on six catches (42, 33, 30, 28, 24, and 17 yards). His two impact showings came in Week 7 (36.80) and Week 11 (38.20).
The Giants have the second-worst defense (303.40 fantasy points) vs. running backs. They allow 5.8 yards per carry to backs with 14 touchdowns.
- Javonte Williams (130 combined yards with a touchdown and six catches)
- Omarion Hampton (165 combined yards with a touchdown and five catches)
- Saquon Barkley (174 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
- Christian McCaffrey (173 combined yards with two touchdowns and five catches)
Gibbs is the top projected running back in Week 12, but David Montgomery could be more active if Detroit opens up a big early lead. In some early Underdog Fantasy, I’ve seen Gibbs drafted in front of Jonathan Taylor multiple times.
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $8,500/FD: $9,600)
Atlanta’s top running back was a stud at home in Week 4 (17/75/1 with four catches for 106 yards) and Week 6 (19/170/1 with six catches for 68 yards) at home. Over a four-game stretch before Week 11, he averaged only 13 rushing attempts per game, with three disappointing days in rushing yards (40, 25, and 46). His fantasy floor tends to be high based on his success catching the ball (6/100/1, 4/106, 6/68, 6/52/1, and 8/50).
Robinson had a rebound game (23/104/2 with four catches for 39 yards – 30.30 fantasy points) in Week 11, but Atlanta sniped him of a third touchdown late in the first half. The Falcons barely had the ball in the third quarter (fumbled kickoff return and a short drive), and they failed to gain over 30 yards on any of their final five possessions.
The Saints’ defense is about league-average in running back defense (217.30 fantasy points). They allow 4.1 yards per rush and 6.2 yards per catch, with backs scoring nine touchdowns.
- Christian McCaffrey (107 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches)
- James Cook (22/117/1 with three catches for 18 yards)
- Cam Skattebo (104 combined yards with six catches)
- D’Andre Swift (19/124/1 with one catch for 14 yards)
- Kyren Williams (25/114/1)
With Kirk Cousins starting at quarterback and Drake London out, the Falcons should have more problems moving the ball and creating touchdowns. Robinson has an against-the-grain feel in Week 12, but he will command 20+ touches in this matchup. To fill his salary bucket, Atlanta’s RB1 needs at least one touchdown and over 100 yards receiving or rushing to reach a playable result in fantasy points at DraftKings.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $9,000/FD: $9,800)
Smith-Njigba's consistency has been exceptional across his 10 starts in 2025. He’s gained over 90 yards in each game while having a floor of eight catches and over 100 yards receiving in 70% of his starts. On the downside, the Seahawks’ top wide receiver has scored only once on the road, compared to four touchdowns at home. His only impact game (8/175/1 – 33.20 fantasy points) came in his matchup in Jacksonville.
The Titans’ defense will give up rushing touchdowns, but their wide receiver coverage also has some glaring holes. Wideouts catch 71.8% of their targets, while gaining 12.9 yards per catch. Tennessee ranks 25th in wide receiver defense (351.40 fantasy points), with nine passing touchdowns allowed.
- Davante Adams (6/106/1)
- Puka Nacua (8/90)
- Michael Pittman (6/73/1)
- Michael Pittman (8/95/1)
- Nico Collins (9/92/1)
After a down game by Sam Darnold, the Seahawks should look to rebound in a big way against the Titans. Smith-Njigba has the tools and opportunity to post a two-touchdown game, which is required for his high salary. I have him projected for a 3X floor (27.28 fantasy points).