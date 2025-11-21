Derrick Henry, Amon-Ra St. Brown Headline Top Week 12 Must-Roster DFS Studs
From week to week, the mid-tier players’ salaries can have a wide range in the DFS market, depending on which teams are on a bye or not on the main Monday slate. The goal is to find potential 3X players at DraftKings (2X at FanDuel) with a higher ceiling if game flow breaks their way.
Must-Roster DFS Studs on DraftKings & FanDuel in Week 12
Derek Henry, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $7,600/FD: $8,400)
The Ravens have climbed their way back into the playoff hunt by winning four straight games, but they haven’t regained the early-season bounce of their offense. Henry gained over 100 rushing yards in three (24/122, 19/119, and 18/103/1) of his last five starts while averaging 21.8 touches. He has two touchdown games this year. Baltimore plays four of its next five games at home, which should lead to better offensive results.
The Jets sit 17th in running back defense (240.80 fantasy points), with backs averaging 25.7 rushes for 107.4 yards and 1.3 touchdowns a game. New York holds running backs to 4.2 yards per carry and 6.8 yards per catch.
- James Cook (21/132/2 with one catch for three yards)
- De’Von Achane (20/99/1 with one catch for two yards)
- Javonte Williams (16/135/1 with one catch for four yards and another score)
- Bengals’ running backs (205 combined yards with three touchdowns and four catches)
- TreVeyon Henderson (93 combined yards with three touchdowns and five catches)
The Ravens are favored by 13.5 points against the Jets, suggesting a heavy run day for the lead running back. Henry has a chance at multiple touchdowns, and he projects to rush for over 100 yards.
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $6,500/FD: $8,200)
Williams remains on a career-high path, highlighted by his scoring ability (nine touchdowns). He gained over 100 rushing yards in two matchups while reaching the end zone two times in three other games. Williams has been a similar player at home and away. All three of his outcomes with over 20.00 fantasy points came over the first five weeks. The Cowboys have tapered down his targets (8) over his last four games (four catches for 10 yards).
The Eagles are below the league average against running backs (247.30 fantasy points – 19th). They allow 10.6 yards per catch, with backs scoring 12 touchdowns.
- Javonte Williams (64 combined yards with two touchdowns and two catches)
- Kyren Williams (112 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches)
- Bucky Irving (165 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)
- Cam Skattebo (110 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches)
- Josh Jacobs (107 combined yards with one touchdown and five catches)
- Jahmyr Gibbs (149 combined yards with five catches)
Williams remains active running the ball for the Cowboys, but Dallas did rotate in Malik Davis more last week. His diminished value in the passing game leads to smaller fantasy days, putting pressure on him to score touchdowns to post winning fantasy days.
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $7,900/FD: $9,000)
In Week 11, Lamb again played second fiddle to George Picken while delivering a steady game (5/66/1). The Cowboys ran a second scoring play for him late in the game, which should have delivered a walk-in, easy touchdown, but he mishandled the pass. Lamb has scored between 14.60 and 23.20 fantasy points in all six games. In Week 1, he caught seven of his 13 targets against the Eagles for 110 yards.
The Eagles have allowed only five touchdowns to wide receivers. They rank 15th in fantasy points allowed (297.60) to wideouts, with a low catch rate (55.5%). Offense gained 67.4% of their receiver yards via their wide receivers against Philadelphia.
- CeeDee Lamb (7/110)
- Puka Nacua (11/112)
- Emeka Egbuka (4/101/1)
- Courtland Sutton (8/99)
- Wan’Dale Robinson (6/84/1)
- Jordan Addison (9/128)
- Justin Jefferson (5/79)
Over the past month, the Eagles’ defense allowed only five touchdowns to the Vikings, Giants, Packers, and Lions, with one coming from the wide receiver position. Lamb seems due for a big game, and Dallas tends to score many touchdowns at home.
Amon-Ra St. Brown. Detroit Lions (DK: $8,000/FD: $9,200)
The Lions' lower pass attempts in many games this year have led to St. Brown having less explosiveness in 2025. He has seven catches or more in six starts, with a floor of 70 passing yards in six matchups (four on the road). St. Brown has eight scores across 10 matchups.
From Week 2 to Week 5, he averaged 27.48 fantasy points at DraftKings, highlighted by his impact game in Week 3 (9/122/3). The Lions struggled to get him the ball last week (two catches for 42 yards on 12 targets), which seems out of line for his career skill set.
The Giants have the fourth-worst defense against wide receivers (384.70 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They allow 13.1 yards per catch, with wideouts scoring 11 touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel (7/96/1)
- CeeDee Lamb (9/112)
- George Pickens (5/68/1)
- Tyquan Thornton (5/71/1)
- Quentin Johnston (8/98/1)
- Rashid Shaheed (4/114/1)
- Rome Odunze (6/86/1)
- Christian Watson (4/46/2)
The Lions need a win this week after losing three of their last five contests. One of Detroit’s star offensive players should produce a great game in Week 12. The DFS market will gravitate toward Jahmyr Gibbs, putting St. Brown into the contrarian column in his favorable matchup.