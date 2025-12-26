Week 17 DraftKings Showdown For Thursday Night Football: Broncos Vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos will go on the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, presenting one of the most highly anticipated matchups of Week 17. The AFC West clash will cap off a three-game slate on Christmas, in a matchup riddled with implications for one side. Kansas City will look to knock off its division rival in Denver, who could take another step closer to claiming the AFC West title with a win on Thursday night. There are plenty of contributors who could offer valuable production in this Christmas Day clash as DraftKings users look to build the ultimate TNF lineup. Here’s a deep dive into Thursday night’s head-to-head matchups for this DraftKings showdown:

QB - Bo Nix vs. Chris Oladokun

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) high-fives fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bo Nix will be one of the most-picked quarterbacks among the Week 17 slate for DraftKings lineups, especially for Christmas Day rosters. The star quarterback is in the midst of a stellar streak of production, eclipsing 300 yards through the air in three of his last four games. I’m taking Nix over Chris Oladokun for DK lineups in Week 17, considering the former seventh-round pick is slated to make his first NFL start against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Nix offers exceptional value for his ceiling as the Broncos look to complete the season sweep over their division rivals.

Bo Nix DraftKings Week 17 Value - $6,000

RB - Isiah Pacheco Vs. RJ Harvey

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Isaiah Pacheco has split carries with Kareem Hunt since making his return in Week 13 following a three-game absence. The Rutgers product is coming off a solid performance in Week 16, posting 75 yards from scrimmage over 14 touches. Considering his receiving upside, he makes a compelling case for DK lineups as the Chiefs are likely to lean heavily on the run game without their starting or backup quarterbacks. I feel Denver’s passing attack could overshadow the likes of rookie back RJ Harvey and the run game, while Pacheco is slated to see plentiful volume on Thursday night, making him my pick over the standout first-year back.

Isaiah Pacheco Week 17 DraftKings Value - $5,100

WR - Xavier Worthy Vs. Courtland Sutton

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This pick is one of the easier ones to make, strictly due to Kansas City’s quarterback situation. Xavier Worthy will rely on a first-time starter for production, while Courtland Sutton can bank on the recent consistency and overall performance of his situation in the passing game. The veteran wideout enters Week 17 leading the team in targets, receptions and yards, requiring under 30 receiving yards to post back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns for the first time in his career. Sutton will sustain encouraging volume against a banged-up Chiefs defense, elevating his ceiling for the week.

Courtland Sutton Week 17 DraftKings Value - $6,000

TE - Travis Kelce Vs. Evan Engram

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The matchup at tight end presents the most difficult decision of Thursday night’s contest. Travis Kelce enters Week 17 boasting some of the top production at the position, leading the team in receiving amid a plethora of injuries to positions around him on the offensive side of the ball. While Kelce’s ceiling remains limited due to his quarterback situation, Evan Engram’s ceiling is hampered due to a crowded offensive environment. With that in mind, I’m going to start Kelce over Engram, as he enters Thursday’s game as the premier threat in Kansas City’s offense.

Travis Kelce Week 17 DraftKings Value - $4,500

