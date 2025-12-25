Perfect Christmas Day FanDuel DFS Lineup: Bo Nix to Stomp the Injured Chiefs'

The NFL has taken over Christmas Day and we will not complain about it at all. We have three games, just like Thanksgiving, and this gives us a beautiful DFS slate to attack. We have an array of standout talent, and sleepers to take aim with. In the end, we plan to hit the bullseye, much like Ralphie in a Christmas Story. Merry Christmas to all, and let's win some money.

Best Quarterback Picks

Dak Prescott should be an easy add to your lineup, but he also will be highly owned, so take minor caution. The Commanders are 30th versus Quarterbacks and seemingly getting worse by the week. Prescott is averaging 2.4x of this salary ($8,500).

Bo Nix has started his NFL career with a lot of wins 👏 pic.twitter.com/73zFnbx8Pm — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 24, 2025

Bo Nix is in a unique spot here. The Chiefs are 12th against Quarterbacks, and home. However, their season is lost and a no-practice Tuesday shows that they lack any desire, in my opinion. The Broncos are (13.5) point favorites and if this pans out, Nix could step off the gas in the 2nd half. Thus, we hope he scores big in the first half.

If you can trust Josh Johnson as a sleeper, he may have value against the Cowboys 32nd ranked unit versus Quarterbacks. He does have a healthy Commanders offense to work with, and he can rely on them to make plays and pay us out. I doubt many people will own him, and he is just ($6,300) in salary.

I would not play Jared Goff against the Vikings 1st ranked Quarterback/Wide Receiver defense.

Best Quarterback Picks

Dak Prescott $8,500

Bo Nix $7,500

Josh Johnson $6,300

Best Running Back Picks

The Lions may be more run-heavy in this game as they matchup better schematically. The Vikings are 1st versus the pass, but 14th versus the run. Jahmyr Gibbs did fail in their prior meeting, going 9-for-25. At that point, the Vikings had stood 5th best against the run, showing a clear downtick over the last near-two months. This is a must-win game for a Lions lost season, so it will be no holds barred.

Not to mention, David Montgomery is sick and very well may be out tomorrow. Gibbs shoots us that much higher if Montgomery is out.

Javonte Williams is working in a reduced snap-share as he is hurt, and the Cowboys season is over. Do not play him at cost.

Aaron Jones is the high-volume RB1 with Jordan Mason out. By default, he has value of 20+ touches to threaten with as a possibility. The Lions are 11th versus the run. Jones can stay involved in the receiving game with likely 3-5 targets, and a ceiling of much more. I like him a lot at-cost ($6,700).

Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. is inactive today vs. the Cowboys due to an illness. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2025

Chris Rodriguez Jr. very well looks that he may be out today, in a surprise. Rodriguez Jr. is sick with a new illness. We can now expect that Jacory Croskey-Merritt carries a heavy workload against a bad Cowboys run stop. At salary, he is a must-play.

Malik Davis is an intriguing prospect in a good matchup. The Commanders are 28th versus Running Backs. Davis is averaging (9.0) Touches over his last two games. This will remain, if not increase as the Cowboys manage Williams work down the ending stretch here.

Best Running Back Picks

Jahmyr Gibbs $9,400

Aaron Jones $6,700

Jacory Croskey-Merritt $5,700

Malik Davis $5,100

Best Wide Receiver Picks

CeeDee Lamb has seen his output affected by George Pickens. Lamb is a borderline Top-5 player at his position, but he only is achieving 1.7x of today's salary ($8,900). Nonetheless, his ceiling is very high against a 24th ranked Commanders defenses versus Wide Receivers.

George Pickens has an equal ceiling to Lamb is a highly favorable matchup. Before the Cowboys get up big (if they do), they will likely have paid out Lamb and Pickens.

Justin Jefferson is a highly risky asset with Max Brosmer. He has the upside against the Lions 31st ranked coverage. He may lack enough efficiency with Brosmer. Nonetheless, he will fringe on a 30%+ target share, so he is a considerable option in what may become a passing script.

Courtland Sutton could have a great game against a 12th ranked Chiefs coverage that is without Trent McDuffie. However, he will be touchdown reliant for that 2x upside. Sutton has (7) Touchdowns on the year and is likely about 30-40% to score today.

Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel both will head up the Cowboys 32nd ranked coverage. They must escape reduced play from Josh Johnson, but they may still have a day. The upside is there for both players in a game that should only favor the pass, and fade the run.

Best Wide Receiver Picks

CeeDee Lamb $8,900

George Pickens $8,800

Justin Jefferson $7,600

Courtland Sutton $7,100

Terry McLaurin $6,700

Deebo Samuel $6,000

Best Tight End Picks

Jake Ferguson may be the 3rd best pass-catcher on the Cowboys, but being the arguable best passing offense in the NFL, he benefits. The Commanders are 29th versus Tight Ends. Ferguson has an 18% Target Share and 21% in the Red Zone with (7) Touchdowns on the season. He will be 30-40% to score.

Travis Kelce likely takes part in a pass script today. He is an attractive price and, though he may lack efficiency with Oladokun, he will not lack targeted volume. The Broncos are just 21st versus Tight Ends.

Josh Oliver fills in for TJ Hockenson today and he may be a a solid sleeper pick to hit 1x and save the salary. Oliver has multiple games of 3+ Targets. Today, he very likely has (3) Targets at the minimum. Oliver should have anywhere from 1-5 Receptions, and perhaps worth the upside at a cheap price. The Lions are 19th versus Tight Ends.

Best Tight Ends Picks

Jake Ferguson $6,200

Travis Kelce $5,400

Josh Oliver $4,500

Defense/Special Teams

The Lions are Top-10 in both sacks and takeaways per game. Minnesota is Bottom-10 is their offense versus those statistics. With Brosmer at Quarterback, the Lions are a very high-upside play.

The Broncos, of course, are always a great play. They are the FPI 6th best defense in the NFL, facing a 3rd string Quarterback on a team with many injuries, including Rashee Rice, Jawaan Taylor, and Jaylon Moore.

Best Defense/Special Teams Picks

Broncos $5,000

Lions $4,900

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: