Justin Fields, RJ Harvey and 3 More Week 2 Fantasy Football Boom-or-Bust Candidates
It's always nice to have a player in your lineup that you know you can rely on to not ruin your week; however, sometimes you just have to go all in. Plug a boom-or-bust player in your lineup and roll the dice on that monster game. These are the top boom-or-bust options this week,
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
There aren't a ton of boom-or-bust options at quarterback, but that just is who Fields is. We saw him boom last week and explode against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ended up throwing for 218 yards, rushing for 48 yards, and accounting for three touchdowns. There is a chance he builds off that this week against the Buffalo Bills, or he could be a complete dud. While of course the matchup matters, a lot of the time it's just what version of Fields we get on any given week.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Henderson can boom because he is one of the most electric young players in the league, going up against a defense that looked incapable of covering running backs or anybody else in the flat in Week 1. However, he can boom because he was only in for about one-third of the snaps last week, and we can be sure that changes this week. When you have to rely on either elite efficiency or a drastic change in the game plan, you always have huge bust potential, but we aren't banking on it.
RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
Last week, Harvey rushed for 70 yards on 11.6 yards per carry. Unfortunately, he was barely on the field, only saw six carries, and wasn't a factor in the passing attack. Dobbins was the clear top runner with 16 carries, and Tyler Badie was the passing-down back with six targets. 70 yards on six carries is incredible and could be a glimpse at his potential; however, that usage rate is beyond scary, and we have no idea if it's going to change at all. Start him at your own risk.
WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Smith can be a bust for all the reasons we saw in Week 1. He's the WR2 in one of the most run-heavy offenses in the league, and there just isn't always enough passes to go around. Both Smith and AJ Brown fell victim to this last week. With that said, there is a much more specific reason why Smith could be a boom candidate this week beyond his speed and talent. In four career games against the Kansas City Chiefs, his yardage totals are 122, 100, 99, and 69. That's a total of 24 receptions for 390 yards and a TD in four games. Those are monster numbers for a four-game sample size, and there seems to be something about the matchup that he thrives in. That could make him a big boom candidate in Week 2.
WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
As bad as the Dolphins offense looked last week, we still know what Waddle and, for that matter, Tyreek Hill are capable of with Tua Tagovailoa throwing them the ball. Last week, the New England Patriots' secondary was torched by big plays from Geno Smith. The numbers are wild.
Brock Bowers had a 38-yard reception, Dont'e Thornton had a 36-yard reception, Tre Tucker had a 28-yard reception, Jakobi Meyers had a 24-yard reception, and Jack Bech had a 23-yard reception. As a team, they averaged 15.1 yards per reception for the entire game. There is no doubt that the Miami wide receivers are scary after what we saw last week, but no one should be surprised if they explode after what we saw from the Pats last week, either.