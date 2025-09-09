Kenneth Walker, RJ Harvey, And 6 More Fantasy Football Running Backs To Sit In Week 2
As we head into fantasy football season, some players have seen their value skyrocket, but others have seen their value fall. These are the running backs that you should consider not starting this week. They are our running back sits.
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Walker was a polarizing running back during draft season, and things did not go well at all in Week 1. Zach Charbonnet both out-touched and out-performed him. Charbonnet played 31 snaps and handled 12 carries for 47 yards at 3.9 yards per carry. Walker played 21 snaps and carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards at 2.0 yards per carry. That is not usage that he can trust heading into Week 2. With no bye weeks and no significant injuries to deal with, you can probably find a better option in many leagues.
Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1 was extremely alarming for Pacheco owners. He was only on the field for 31 of 61 snaps, while he and Kareem Hunt split carries with five each, as well as targets with three each. That is not going to be enough volume for fantasy owners who were hoping to rely on him this season. If rookie Brashard Smith sees his role in the passing game grow, this backfield could end up being a disaster.
Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
Jacory Croskey-Merritt looked great on Sunday, and his role is only going to increase. Ekeler only saw six carries in Week 1 with JCM being eased into the league. With JCM and Jayden Daniels likely handling close to 25 carries a game moving forward, we would only flex Ekeler in great matchups. The Green Bay Packers aren't that.
RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos
The hope with Harvey is that we eventually get a ton of PPR value. However, that wasn't the case in Week 1. Well-documented struggles in pass protection could have played a part in that. Nevertheless, if JK Dobbins is going to see more carries and get the goal-line work, Harvey can't have just one target and be a viable option. It was Tyler Badie who saw six targets out of the backfield, while Dobbins saw two. We do think Harvey will take Dobbins' job at some point, but it's going to take some time.
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
Chubb actually looked good in Week 1, we just aren't buying it though. Granted, he did get the RB1 carries with 13 and no other back getting more than three, but that is going to be a bad situation in Houston. This week, he takes on a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers rush defense. At the end of a day, he's still a beat-up and old running back, running behind the worst offensive line in football. No, thank you.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
It may be over for Stevenson as a fantasy-relevant option in New England. He will still have a minor role, at times maybe even push double-digit carries, but rookie TreVeyon Henderson is undeniably better than him. At best, Stevenson can hope for close to a 50/50 split with Henderson getting all the targets. We aren't even confident that Henderson won't take over the goal-line work.
Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns
Not only should you sit Ford, but you can probably cut him. Rookie Dylan Sampson doubled his carries, 12 to six, and out-targeted him eight to one. With rookie Quinshon Judkins set to return imminently, things are only going to get worse for Ford from here.
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Do not try to start Johnson, hoping to hit on the breakout. This is a situation that you are going to have to take a wait-and-see approach with. He had just one carry in Week 1. While we do think he eventually overtakes Kenneth Gainwell, this is a situation to avoid until we see the actual change.