Fantasy Sports

Kenneth Walker, RJ Harvey, And 6 More Fantasy Football Running Backs To Sit In Week 2

Discover which running backs, including Kenneth Walker III and RJ Harvey, fantasy football managers should sit in Week 2 to avoid low-volume and risky matchups.

Mark Morales-Smith

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field.
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

As we head into fantasy football season, some players have seen their value skyrocket, but others have seen their value fall. These are the running backs that you should consider not starting this week. They are our running back sits.

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Walker was a polarizing running back during draft season, and things did not go well at all in Week 1. Zach Charbonnet both out-touched and out-performed him. Charbonnet played 31 snaps and handled 12 carries for 47 yards at 3.9 yards per carry. Walker played 21 snaps and carried the ball 10 times for 20 yards at 2.0 yards per carry. That is not usage that he can trust heading into Week 2. With no bye weeks and no significant injuries to deal with, you can probably find a better option in many leagues.  

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Week 1 was extremely alarming for Pacheco owners. He was only on the field for 31 of 61 snaps, while he and Kareem Hunt split carries with five each, as well as targets with three each. That is not going to be enough volume for fantasy owners who were hoping to rely on him this season. If rookie Brashard Smith sees his role in the passing game grow, this backfield could end up being a disaster.   

Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

Jacory Croskey-Merritt looked great on Sunday, and his role is only going to increase. Ekeler only saw six carries in Week 1 with JCM being eased into the league. With JCM and Jayden Daniels likely handling close to 25 carries a game moving forward, we would only flex Ekeler in great matchups. The Green Bay Packers aren't that. 

RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

RJ Harve
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) rushes the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The hope with Harvey is that we eventually get a ton of PPR value. However, that wasn't the case in Week 1. Well-documented struggles in pass protection could have played a part in that. Nevertheless, if JK Dobbins is going to see more carries and get the goal-line work, Harvey can't have just one target and be a viable option. It was Tyler Badie who saw six targets out of the backfield, while Dobbins saw two. We do think Harvey will take Dobbins' job at some point, but it's going to take some time.   

Nick Chubb, Houston Texans

Chubb actually looked good in Week 1, we just aren't buying it though. Granted, he did get the RB1 carries with 13 and no other back getting more than three, but that is going to be a bad situation in Houston. This week, he takes on a tough Tampa Bay Buccaneers rush defense. At the end of a day, he's still a beat-up and old running back, running behind the worst offensive line in football. No, thank you. 

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenso
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) looks on against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It may be over for Stevenson as a fantasy-relevant option in New England. He will still have a minor role, at times maybe even push double-digit carries, but rookie TreVeyon Henderson is undeniably better than him. At best, Stevenson can hope for close to a 50/50 split with Henderson getting all the targets. We aren't even confident that Henderson won't take over the goal-line work. 

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

Not only should you sit Ford, but you can probably cut him. Rookie Dylan Sampson doubled his carries, 12 to six, and out-targeted him eight to one. With rookie Quinshon Judkins set to return imminently, things are only going to get worse for Ford from here. 

Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kaleb Johnso
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) runs the ball during the 1st quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Do not try to start Johnson, hoping to hit on the breakout. This is a situation that you are going to have to take a wait-and-see approach with. He had just one carry in Week 1. While we do think he eventually overtakes Kenneth Gainwell, this is a situation to avoid until we see the actual change. 

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.

Home/Start 'Em & Sit 'Em