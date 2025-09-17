Ashton Jeanty, Derrick Henry And 3 Other Week 2 Fantasy Football Busts
Week 2 of the NFL season brought some notable fantasy performances from some of the best players in the league. For other stars, it was a troublesome week from a fantasy football standpoint. Fantasy owners saw disappointing showings from some of their best players. Here are five of the biggest fantasy busts from Week 2 of the regular season.
Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 2 PPR Scoring: 8.9 Points
For the second consecutive week, Brian Thomas Jr. was held under 10 points despite two favorable matchups versus the Carolina Panthers and Cincinnati Bengals. Thomas hauled in just four of his 12 targets for 49 yards, good for 8.9 points in PPR leagues. Through two games this season, Thomas has caught just five of his 19 targets, but his fantasy owners have reason for optimism given his immense volume and big-play ability.
Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Week 2 PPR Scoring: 11.8 Points
After finishing Week 1 as QB1 in fantasy, hopes were high for Josh Allen to replicate his stellar performance versus the New York Jets in Week 2. Despite a 30-10 win for the Bills, Allen struggled in fantasy, finishing the game without a touchdown and just over 200 total yards. The reigning MVP should rebound versus the Miami Dolphins in another divisional matchup in Week 3.
Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 PPR Scoring: 2.3 Points
Like Allen, Derrick Henry finished at the top of his position group in fantasy after a stellar Week 1 performance. Henry’s production plummeted in Week 2, tallying just 11 carries for 23 yards versus a Cleveland Browns defense that limited Baltimore’s rushing attack to 45 yards for the game. Henry’s second fumble through two games also hurt his fantasy production, but the five-time Pro Bowler is certain to bounce back in the coming weeks.
Cortland Sutton - Denver Broncos
Week 2 PPR Scoring: 1.6 Points
Despite a solid bounce back showing from Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos passing attack, WR1 Courtland Sutton struggled after a promising performance in Week 1. The Indianapolis Colts held Sutton in check to the tune of one catch for six yards. The star wideout should rebound soon as Nix continues to find his stride through year two.
Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders
Week 2 PPR Scoring: 7.4 Points
After an inefficient debut performance, Ashton Jeanty struggled for the second consecutive week versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers' defense held Jeanty to just 44 yards on 14 touches and kept the highly touted rookie out of the endzone, which saved his fantasy production in Week 1. Hopes are high for Jeanty to post a breakout performance over the next several games.