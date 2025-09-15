Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers Headline Fantasy Football Week 2 Leaderboard
Week 2 of the NFL schedule provided some wild endings, and a little of everything for fantasy owners. Let us serve up the best of each position from a fantasy football standpoint. First up, are the quarterbacks.
Keep in mind that we use standard point scoring with PPR. Bonuses are not included for certain milestones like 100 yards receving, 100 rushing, or 300+ passing yards. Anyway, let us get started!
Quarterbacks
Player
Fantasy Points
Jared Goff (DET)
33.96
Russell Wilson (NYG)
30.3
Lamar Jackson (BAL)
26.3
Drake Maye (NWE)
26.3
Daniel Jones (IND)
22.64
Yes, it was a wild second week with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions piling up 52 points at home against the Chicago Bears. Goff tossed five touchdowns in all and topped the 300 yard mark. Again, that was the tip of the iceberg. Russell Wilson led the NFL with 450 yards passing and three touchdowns. Even his only mistake of the day could not dampen his fantasy outburst much.
Lamar Jackson did not have to use his legs much as he passed for four touchdowns. Drake Maye had a big day with two passing scores and one rushing. Even Daniel Jones continued his stellar play rushing and passing for a touchdown while topping the 300 yard mark.
Running Backs
Player
Fantasy Points
Jonathan Taylor (IND)
29.5
James Cook (BUF)
26.5
De'Von Achane (MIA)
26.2
Javonte Williams (DAL)
25.0
Christian McCaffrey (SF)
22.7
Jonathan Taylor made the biggest splash from the rushers with a 165-yard afternoon on the ground. He added 60 yards and a touchdown receiving. Indianapolis needed every single yard in their dramatic 29-28 win at home.
James Cook helped Buffalo control the clock with 132 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns as the Bills blew out the Jets at MetLife Stadium. De'Von Achane did most of his damage receviing with eight catches, 92 yards, and a touchdown (122 yards total) in a losing cause versus New Engaland.
Wide Receivers
Player
Fantasy Points
Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
39.2
Malik Nabers (NYG)
37.7
Ja'Marr Chase (CIN)
36.5
Rome Odunze (CHI)
31.8
Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG)
28.2
The Chicago secondary could not stop Amon-Ra St. Brown as he hit the end zone three times as Detroit rebounded emphatically. St. Brown caught nine passes on 11 target. Then, there was the duo of Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson. Robinson was questionable with an ankle issue but played and racked up 142 yards and a touchdown. Nabers had two scores and 167 yards in a losing effort for New York.
One knows it was a high-scoring week when Puka Nacua just missed out on the Wide Receiver leaderboard.
Tight Ends
Player
Fantasy Points
Tucker Kraft (GB)
24.4
Zach Ertz (WSH)
18.4
Jake Ferguson (DAL)
16.8
Juwan Johnson (NO)
15.9
Trey McBride (ARZ)
13.8
The fun thing about Week 2 is the two top fantasy performances from the Tight End position came from the Thursday night contest. Kraft topped 100 yards and a touchdown (124 in all). Then, there was Zach Ertz who also got in the end zone and caught six passes for 64 yards. Jake Ferguson led the position with 12 targets and nine receptions.
Kickers
Player
Fantasy Points
Brandon Aubrey (DAL)
23
Spencer Shrader (IND)
18
Joey Slye (TEN)
17
Matt Prater (BUF)
14
Graham Gano (NYG)
13
Brandon Aubrey kicked four field goals including one from 64 that might have been good from Mexico in the Dallas 40-37 overtime win. He booted a kick with 0:00 in regulation and in overtime. Meanwhile, Spencer Shrader got saved by a Denver defensive penalty to kick his fifth field goal of the day in a 29-28 win over the Broncos.
Waiver wire darling Matt Prater hit double-digit points again in Week 2 highlighted by a 50+ yard field goal at MetLife Stadium.
Defense/Special Teams
Team
Fantasy Points
Baltimore Ravens
15
Buffalo Bills
12
Arizona Cardinals
12
New England Patriots
12
Seattle Seahawks
10
Baltimore led the way among defense and special teams in Week 2 with 15 fantasy points. The Ravens' unit added a touchdown, interception, and fumble recovery. Buffalo cruised to a resounding win, forced Justin Fields to the bench, and went to 2-0.
Then, there was a team like New England who yielded 27 points but got a touchdown and five sacks on their way to 12 defensive points.