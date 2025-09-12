Ashton Jeanty And 2 More NFL DFS Mid-Tier Value Plays On DraftKings And FanDuel
Finding the right mid-tier values is crucial for building a winning DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 2. These three players, including Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty, offer affordable ceilings that can help maximize roster construction while delivering tournament-winning upside.
Week 2 NFL DFS Mid-Tier Value Plays
Brian Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $6,700/FD: $7,600)
Based on fantasy points per $1,000 invested at DraftKings, Thomas (3.77) is the top wide receiver play in Week 2. He comes off an empty game (one catch for 11 yards on seven targets), but Thomas saved his fantasy day, at least in the season-long market, with a nine-yard touchdown run. His average depth of target (aDot – 11.3) matched his rookie season. A chaser game invites more receiving chances for the Jaguars’ top wideout, but Trevor Lawrence must improve his accuracy and timing. Game score also led to Jacksonville not having to force the ball in the passing game in the second half.
Last week, the Bengals’ defense kept most of Cleveland’s wide receivers in front of them based on their yards per catch (10.8) and percentage of overall yards allowed to wideouts (44%). They caught 12 of their 18 targets for 129 yards. Cincinnati had the fifth-best defense vs. wide receiver in 2024 (184/2,380/16 on 312 targets), helped by having five games against teams with low-ranking wide receiver stats (ARI, BAL – 2, and PIT – 2).
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $7,000/FD: $6,800)
I could be on an early-season island with my expectations and projections for Jeanty, but opportunity is king when projecting running backs. The Raiders had him on the field for 86% of their plays in Week 1, but he managed only 40 yards on his 21 touches with a touchdown and two catches. Field conditions were a factor on some of his cuts, leading to loss of traction. The Raiders gave Jeanty 87.5% of their running back touch chances against the Patriots.
In my Chargers/Raiders’ Week 2 game preview, I highlight DraftKings props on Jeanty to show how they view his matchup. Last year, Los Angeles allowed 4.5 yards per carry to running backs (354/1,605/4) with a league-high 120 targets (85/485/3). In Week 1, the Chargers stifled the Chiefs’ running backs (11/41/0 with four catches for 13 yards on six targets).
In the end, the switch to a faster surface and some home cooking invite a much better day for Jeanty, and I’m chasing him down a fantasy rabbit hole until he pays off, highlighted by his favorable pricing compared to his ceiling.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $6,800/FD: $7,500)
For me, the DFS winning ticket this week starts with the Bengals’ game. I expect Brown to be rostered on many teams, and he is one of the top three skill players (RB, WR, and TE) on Cincinnati that could go off in this matchup, depending on game flow. Brown was an August riser in the season-long drafts, and he scored early last week (21/43/1 with two catches for eight yards). Unfortunately, the Bengals lacked an offensive pulse in the second half, and they were lucky to beat the Browns. Cinci had Brown on the field for 75% of their plays.
The Jaguars played well vs. the run in Week 1 (20/73 – 3.7 YPC), but Chubba Hubbard (5/36/1 on eight targets) beat them for a receiving touchdown. Last year, running backs had success on the ground (423/1,811/17 – 4.3 YPC), with high ranking stats catching the ball (88/700/4 on 112 targets). Joe Burrow should look to take advantage of Jacksonville’s running back coverage in this matchup.
I wouldn’t shy away from pairing Brown with a Bengals’ wide receiver. I had Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon on my $250,000 hit at DraftKings in 2022.