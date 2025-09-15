Fantasy Sports

Week 2 Recipe for DraftKings Million Dollar Lineup: Russell Wilson-Malik Nabers Stack

A Giants passing game stack fueled KJK003’s winning DraftKings Millionaire Maker lineup in Week 2, highlighted by monster outings from Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers, and Wan’Dale Robinson.

Shawn Childs

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

After easing in Week 1 of the NFL season with now outlandish fantasy outcomes, the week brought scoring from many expected sources, creating a bonanza of fantasy points in this week’s Millionaire Maker at DraftKings. Here’s a look at the winning roster.

Week 2 NFL DFS DraftKings Millionaire Maker Winning Lineup

Week 2 DraftKings Millionaire Maker Winning Lineup
Three wide receivers scored over 39.00 fantasy points this week in DraftKings scoring, but it was nearly impossible to roster all three in the same lineup. KJK003 went against the grain and stacked the Giants’ passing attack, leading to 160.20 fantasy points for Russell Wilson, Malik Nabers, and Wan’Dale Robinson. He even added the correlated play of Jake Ferguson (16.80), giving him a 6.1X outcome in fantasy points per $1,000 invested.

A Bold New York Giants Stack

The last time Wilson cooked in a game was Week 13 in 2024 (417/3) against the Bengals on the road. He passed for over 300 yards only four times over his previous 55 games. 

Coming into Week 2, Robinson gained only 8.3 yards over his previous 182 catches, leading to 1,505 yards and only five touchdowns over 39 games. He beat the Cowboys for 26 yards, 32 yards, and 50 yards on three of his eight catches. 

Jonathan Taylor, Amon-Ra St. Brown, And Rome Odunze

KJK003 also had the top running back, Jonathan Taylor (32.50 fantasy points), who was a low percentage roster (4.2) due to facing the less-than-mighty Broncos’ defense. Amon-Ra St. Brown (42.20) posted a statement game (9/122/3), while naming every wide receiver drafted in front of him this year in fantasy leagues. Romo Odunze (34.80) flashed his future WR1 potential in a correlated swing vs. the Lions’ defense. 

This team’s only whiff was the 49ers’ defense, which was picking on the lowly Saints’ offense that managed to score three passing touchdowns.

His only other top team finished in 307th place (206.90 fantasy points), with two overlapping players (Malik Nabers and Jake Ferguson). 

Week 2's Runner Up

The second-best team in the Millionaire Maker finished 19.60 points away from first place, which is a significant amount in this type of contest. SSpears had five overlapping players while still finding value with Elic Ayomanor ($3,200 – 15.60) and the Ravens’ defense (15.00). 

Last in the Lions’ game, SSpears was still within striking distance late if Ja’Marr Gibbs rushed for over 100 yards (three bonus points) and scored a touchdown. Unfortunately, St. Brown delivered his third TD, leaving SSpears with only $200,000 for his effort. He also had four other teams finish in the top 500 – 74th ($1,000), 152nd ($600), 271st ($500), and 421st ($400). 

Jared Goff: The Top Value Quarterback In Week 2

I had a late vision that Jared Goff would be the best value quarterback to play, and Amon-Ra St. Brown was being overlooked in the DFS market. His best team finished in 2,113th place (top 1%) out of 197,758 teams (slight overlay). I wasn’t smart enough to use Rome Odunze as a correlated play. He was $800 cheaper than DJ Moore, which would have helped me roster a better RB2 and/or a tight end.

Week 2 NFL DFS Lineup On DraftKings
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season.

