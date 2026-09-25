Week 3 Fantasy Football DFS GPP Plays Featuring Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb & More

Winning a daily Fantasy Football Guaranteed Prize Pool tournament requires a distinct strategy compared to cash games. In head-to-head or double-up contests, high floors and safe, predictable volume rule the day. In large-field GPP tournaments, ceiling, leverage, and correlation win money.

Building a tournament-winning lineup centers around targeting explosive game environments, leveraging low ownership, and maximizing stacking strategies to capture maximum upside.

Drake Maye: The Slate-Breaking Quarterback

Salary: DraftKings: $6,100/FanDuel $7,400 Projected Ownership: 5.8%

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Winning Game Script

The Jets defense presents a bottleneck profile with their stingy interior run defense paired with single high-coverage shells that invite downfield passing. Maye's fantasy output thrives on high-value dual-threat production, leveraging his legs in scramble situations alongside aggressiveness on deep boundary routes. Maye breaks the main slate when he pushes past 60 rushing yards on the ground and pairs it with a pair of 30+ yard passing scores in a fast-paced, back and forth divisional clash.

Chase Brown: The Low-Owned running Back with 20+ Touch Potential

Salary: DraftKings: $6,300/FanDuel: $7,100 Projected Ownership: 6.8%

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leverage Argument

The tournament field is heavily prioritizing higher-priced options like Jahmyr Gibbs or Christian McCaffrey, leaving Brown under the radar at sub-7% ownership. Brown's elite bell-cow volume, commanding 20+ total touches per game alongside a robust receiving role, positions him for a enormous fantasy performance. Facing a Steelers defense vulnerable to explosive chunk plays on the ground and pass-catching backs out of the backfield, Brown's high target floor combined with goal-line dominance gives him top-three RB ceiling potential at mid-tier pricing.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Explosive WR Tournament Play

Salary: DraftKings: $6,900/FanDuel: $7,600 Projected Ownership: 8.8%

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Harrison Jr. Wins the Tournament

San Francisco's defense forces targets outside the numbers, where Harrison Jr. commands a massive 38% target rate against zone looks. His downfield usage guarantees that even on a modest 6-reception day, he can stack 120+ receiving yards and two touchdowns to deliver a 30+ point performance at leveraging pricing.

Dalton Kincaid: The Tight End with Touchdown Equity

Salary: DraftKings: $4,800/FanDuel: $5,900 Projected Ownership: 6.1%

Why Kincaid Outperforms Elite TEs

The Chargers' defense operates two-high safety shells to neutralize perimeter deep balls, funneling passes directly into the intermediate seams where Kincaid runs over 60% of his routes. At under $5K on DraftKings, Kincaid offers 20+ point ceiling equity via high target volume inside the 20-yard line without needing top-tier TE pricing.

Jordan Addison: The Salary-Saving Wide Receiver

Salary: DraftKings: $4,900/FanDuel: $5,800 Projected Ownership: 8.2%

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lineup Structural Value

Priced well below $5,000 on DraftKings, Addison only requires 15-17 points to return 3.5-4x value. In a fast-paced game environment with a solid implied total, his downfield usage and red-zone equity open up critical cap room to fit top-tier ceiling plays at RB and QB across your roster. with opposing secondary coverage leaning heavily to bracket Justin Jefferson, Addison draws single-coverage looks on downfield routes where his yards-after-catch dynamic creates chunk play equity,

Dontayvion Wicks: The Differentiation Play (True GPP Dart)

Salary: DraftKings: $3,800/FanDuel $5,100 Projected Ownership: 2.8%

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) celebrates after the Eagles’ victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Dart Thesis

Wicks earns targets at an elite rate. With opposing defenses committing safety help over the top to slow down DeVonta Smith, Wicks has stepped into single-coverage opportunities in the slot and intermediate zones. He doesn't require high overall snap count to deliver a tournament-winning score. All he needs is just 3-4 targets downfield or red-zone looks return 5x+ value on his $3,800 salary at sub-3% ownership.

Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb: The Contrarian Stack

Combined Stack Ownership: 10.2%

Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) celebrates with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strategic Thesis

Despite having the highest game total on the main slate (52.5 points), this Dallas stack projects for modest 10% ownership as the field spreads out across cheaper game stacks. The Cowboys operate at one of the fastest paces in the NFL, and their pass heavy script against a formidable Baltimore front forces Prescott into high-volume passing. Baltimore's secondary has proven vulnerable to deep vertical shots over the tip, creating ideal conditions for multi-touchdown upside. Stacking Lamb and Prescott captures maximum projection leverage in the highest-scoring environment.

Week 3 Tournament Strategy

By pairing a high-ceiling quarterback stack like Prescott and Lamb in the slate's highest total game, with under -owned bell-cows like Brown and salary-saving value plays like Addison and Wicks, your portfolio gains the necessary leverage and flexibility to outpace tens of thousands of entries and climb tot he top of the leaderboard.

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