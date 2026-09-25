Week 3 Fantasy Football DFS GPP Plays Featuring Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb & More
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Winning a daily Fantasy Football Guaranteed Prize Pool tournament requires a distinct strategy compared to cash games. In head-to-head or double-up contests, high floors and safe, predictable volume rule the day. In large-field GPP tournaments, ceiling, leverage, and correlation win money.
Building a tournament-winning lineup centers around targeting explosive game environments, leveraging low ownership, and maximizing stacking strategies to capture maximum upside.
Drake Maye: The Slate-Breaking Quarterback
Salary: DraftKings: $6,100/FanDuel $7,400 Projected Ownership: 5.8%
The Winning Game Script
The Jets defense presents a bottleneck profile with their stingy interior run defense paired with single high-coverage shells that invite downfield passing. Maye's fantasy output thrives on high-value dual-threat production, leveraging his legs in scramble situations alongside aggressiveness on deep boundary routes. Maye breaks the main slate when he pushes past 60 rushing yards on the ground and pairs it with a pair of 30+ yard passing scores in a fast-paced, back and forth divisional clash.
Chase Brown: The Low-Owned running Back with 20+ Touch Potential
Salary: DraftKings: $6,300/FanDuel: $7,100 Projected Ownership: 6.8%
Leverage Argument
The tournament field is heavily prioritizing higher-priced options like Jahmyr Gibbs or Christian McCaffrey, leaving Brown under the radar at sub-7% ownership. Brown's elite bell-cow volume, commanding 20+ total touches per game alongside a robust receiving role, positions him for a enormous fantasy performance. Facing a Steelers defense vulnerable to explosive chunk plays on the ground and pass-catching backs out of the backfield, Brown's high target floor combined with goal-line dominance gives him top-three RB ceiling potential at mid-tier pricing.
Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Explosive WR Tournament Play
Salary: DraftKings: $6,900/FanDuel: $7,600 Projected Ownership: 8.8%
Why Harrison Jr. Wins the Tournament
San Francisco's defense forces targets outside the numbers, where Harrison Jr. commands a massive 38% target rate against zone looks. His downfield usage guarantees that even on a modest 6-reception day, he can stack 120+ receiving yards and two touchdowns to deliver a 30+ point performance at leveraging pricing.
Dalton Kincaid: The Tight End with Touchdown Equity
Salary: DraftKings: $4,800/FanDuel: $5,900 Projected Ownership: 6.1%
Why Kincaid Outperforms Elite TEs
The Chargers' defense operates two-high safety shells to neutralize perimeter deep balls, funneling passes directly into the intermediate seams where Kincaid runs over 60% of his routes. At under $5K on DraftKings, Kincaid offers 20+ point ceiling equity via high target volume inside the 20-yard line without needing top-tier TE pricing.
Jordan Addison: The Salary-Saving Wide Receiver
Salary: DraftKings: $4,900/FanDuel: $5,800 Projected Ownership: 8.2%
Lineup Structural Value
Priced well below $5,000 on DraftKings, Addison only requires 15-17 points to return 3.5-4x value. In a fast-paced game environment with a solid implied total, his downfield usage and red-zone equity open up critical cap room to fit top-tier ceiling plays at RB and QB across your roster. with opposing secondary coverage leaning heavily to bracket Justin Jefferson, Addison draws single-coverage looks on downfield routes where his yards-after-catch dynamic creates chunk play equity,
Dontayvion Wicks: The Differentiation Play (True GPP Dart)
Salary: DraftKings: $3,800/FanDuel $5,100 Projected Ownership: 2.8%
The Dart Thesis
Wicks earns targets at an elite rate. With opposing defenses committing safety help over the top to slow down DeVonta Smith, Wicks has stepped into single-coverage opportunities in the slot and intermediate zones. He doesn't require high overall snap count to deliver a tournament-winning score. All he needs is just 3-4 targets downfield or red-zone looks return 5x+ value on his $3,800 salary at sub-3% ownership.
Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb: The Contrarian Stack
Combined Stack Ownership: 10.2%
Strategic Thesis
Despite having the highest game total on the main slate (52.5 points), this Dallas stack projects for modest 10% ownership as the field spreads out across cheaper game stacks. The Cowboys operate at one of the fastest paces in the NFL, and their pass heavy script against a formidable Baltimore front forces Prescott into high-volume passing. Baltimore's secondary has proven vulnerable to deep vertical shots over the tip, creating ideal conditions for multi-touchdown upside. Stacking Lamb and Prescott captures maximum projection leverage in the highest-scoring environment.
Week 3 Tournament Strategy
By pairing a high-ceiling quarterback stack like Prescott and Lamb in the slate's highest total game, with under -owned bell-cows like Brown and salary-saving value plays like Addison and Wicks, your portfolio gains the necessary leverage and flexibility to outpace tens of thousands of entries and climb tot he top of the leaderboard.
All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.