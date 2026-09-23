Denzel Boston, Jordan Addison, And Two More Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers

It's been a rough start to the season for wide receivers. There have been a ton of injuries at the position, and a lot of wide receivers who just haven't performed up to expectations. Because of this, there are a lot of fantasy owners who are looking to stream the position. These are our top fantasy football wide receiver streaming options for Week 3.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

With Zay Flowers out last week, Bateman played on 93% of the team's offensive snaps. Bateman led all the Ravens' pass-catchers across the board, catching seven of his nine targets for 88 yards and a touchdown.

There is a good chance that Flowers is either out or limited in Week 3. If Flowers is less than 100%, Bateman has proven that he can be a very useful streaming option for fantasy owners. Don't be afraid to plug him in this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

This is a streaming article, but we just want to say that even if you don't need to stream Boston this week, if he is sitting there on your waiver wire, you should make it a priority to pick him up. He is a second-round rookie who has been productive in the first two games of his career. While we didn't love him as a prospect, he has the early makings of a potential breakout star. If he falls flat, you can just cut him in a few weeks.

In Week 2, Boston caught five of his seven targets for 95 yards and a touchdown, bringing his season totals to 7-154-2. He could be a strong option this week against the Carolina Panthers if he continues to play as he has been so far.

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

After a terrible start to the season, Addison has landed on the waiver wire in a ton of leagues. He gave fantasy owners zero points in Week 1, then caught just two passes for 21 yards in Week 2. Nevertheless, we are looking to plug him in this week against the horrifically bad Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Vikings get Kyler Murray back this week, who didn't make it through the first quarter in Week 1. He isn't great, but he could be a significant upgrade from Carson Wentz. We are willing to roll with Addison this week and bet on the talent and a potential bounce-back.

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

We never like to suggest Jets' pass-catchers, but Mitchell saw 12 targets in Week 2 with first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. landing on injured reserve. He caught six of those 12 targets for 60 yards, which isn't great, but is good enough for a streaming option. Mitchell also has some big-play upside, which makes him worth a look this week against a Detroit Lions' secondary, devastated by injuries.

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