Rachaad White and Sam LaPorta Headline Week 5 DFS Bargains On DraftKings & FanDuel
Woody Marks (27.90 fantasy points) was the best value ($4,400) last week at DraftKings, helping some of his supporters win millions of dollars in the DFS market. Drake London (28.00) proved to be the best value wide receiver in Week 4.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DK: $4,700/FD: $5,200)
In 2024, White was the fourth-best running back (269.90 fantasy points) in PPR formats despite the Bucs gaining only 3.4 yards per rush for the year. The addition of Bucky Irving last year, along with a more rounded offense, led to Tampa developing into the top rushing team in 2024 (483/2,535/16 – 5.2 yards per carry). Their backs were active in both seasons in receiving stats, but they had a 30% increase last season.
- 2023 – 82/641/3
- 2024 – 108/894/7
After four games in 2025, the Buccaneers’ running backs have lost their rushing magic (99/371/1 – 3.7 YPR) while catching 27 of their 28 targets for 227 yards and two scores.
The Seahawks’ defense ranks last in the NFL against running backs in catches (30), receiving yards (272), and targets (35) while giving up one receiving touchdown. Seattle has yet to allow a rushing touchdown, with a high ranking vs. the run (88/288/0 – 3.3 YPC). Christian McCaffrey (142 combined yards with nine catches) had the best day, and Jaylen Warren also played well (134 combined yards with four catches).
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions (DK: $4,900/FD: $6,700)
Williams projects well this week, but his rosier outlook is more driven by the Bengals’ secondary struggles vs. wide receivers (53/659/3 on 85 targets) than his production over four games (4/26, 2/108/1, 2/43, and 2/37). His only play of value this year came in Week 2 (85-yard touchdown). He’s caught 50% of 20 targets while gaining over 20 yards on four catches, with two gaining at least 40 yards.
Game score is the key to Williams posting a winning day in this matchup. I view him as a low-value correlation play for the fantasy teams chasing a correction game by the Bengals’ top players.
Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $5,100/)
Over his four starts, Pittman has scored three times, delivering 20.00, 19.30, and 15.10 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring. His salary remains low, considering that he has been the 13th-best wideout (62.40 fantasy points). His price point this week ranks 27th on the main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel.
The Raiders rank 29th in wide receiver defense (57/695/4 on 82 targets). They struggled to defend Kayshon Boutte (6/103) in Week 1, with four other wideouts scoring more than fantasy points (Keenan Allen – 5/61/1, Quentin Johnston – 3/71/1, Luke McCaffrey – 3/56/1, and Romo Odunze – 4/69/1).
If the Raiders can score over 20 points, the Giants should throw enough for Pittman to post close to a 4X game.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (DK: $4,200/FD: $5,600)
The theme on this DFS slate continues to be Lions’ receiving options against the Bengals. LaPorta has been an underused asset in Detroit’s passing game over the first four games (6/79, 3/26, 4/33, and 3/39 on 21 targets). He’s been on the field for 88.2% of their plays, which is up from 2024 (80.4%). In his rookie season, LaPorta was a beast (86/889/10), giving him an untapped gear so far this season.
Tight ends have 27 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns on 40 targets against the Bengals this year, ranking them 28th in fantasy points allowed (63.40) in PPR formats. The Browns’ tight ends caught 10 passes for 100 yards on 15 targets. T.J. Hockenson (5/49/1) posted the best game.
I will chase down the Bengals’ offense this week, along with at least one Lions’ player. LaPorta makes sense due to his lower salary, tied to his scoring potential.