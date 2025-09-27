4 Cheap Studs to use in DraftKings and FanDuel Contests in Week 4
Each week, there will be players who outperform expectations and play well above their salary on DraftKings and FanDuel. The challenge is having a reason to use them in a DFS lineup. Ideally, I like to see a player flash over the past couple of weeks or be severely underpriced for his expected opportunity before taking them for a daily ride.
Last week, I listed Jordan Mason (16/116/2) and Ricky Pearsall (8/117) as top values in the DFS market. Cam Skattebo (124 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches) fit this category if played on the main Sunday slate. The best backend filler was Tre Tucker (8/149/3), but he was challenging to identify unless someone stacked the Raiders’ passing attack. Luther Burden (3/108/1) proved to be a low-value hookup with Caleb Williams.
Top Value Players in DFS for Week 4
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots (DK: $5,200/FD: $5,700)
Sometimes, when playing DFS games, looking for a low-ownership edge can lead to a significant edge if your intuition comes to fruition. I don’t have Henderson projected well due to him being on the wrong side of a running back split in New England. Last week, Rhamondre Stevenson had another bad fumble, which may be the green light for Henderson to get more chances this Week 4. Over the past two games, he gained only 38 yards on 14 carries (2.7 YPR) with five catches for 49 yards. New England gave him a season-high 46% of their snaps against the Steelers.
New England plays its third game at home over four weeks, but it has yet to win a game in Foxboro. The Carolina Panthers come into this week with a saucy shutout win vs. the Falcons. They open the season with massive struggles vs. the run to the Jaguars’ running backs (25/173/1), followed by a respectable showing against the Cardinals (14/48/1 with five catches for 48 yards). Atlanta had success with their backs (161 combined yards with six catches on 27 touches). Carolina had massive issues vs. running backs in 2024 (509/2,663/21 with 75 catches for 609 yards and four touchdowns on 89 targets).
Henderson has a boom or bust feel in the DFS market, but his matchup suggests a chance at a long run and a touchdown. I’ll upgrade his outlook if New England changes their running back rotation this week. Stevenson is a good player, and I don’t expect him to be phased out.
Breece Hall, New York Jets (DK: $5,700/FD: $6,800)
For most of the fantasy market, Hall’s high ranking this week will be another head-shaker. He teased in Week 1 (145 combined yards with two catches on 21 touches), but the Bills and Bucs bottled him up in back-to-back matchups (19/50 with six catches for 40 yards). He has yet to score a touchdown, and New York continues to rotate in two other backs. In his only game vs. Miami last season, Hall gained 72 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches.
Running backs gained 4.7 yards per carry vs. the Dolphins (75/353/1) with 15 catches for 164 yards (10.9 YPC) and no touchdowns on 17 targets.
Hall must score 23.00 fantasy points in PPR formats to fit a winning profile in the DFS market. I’m torn if I’m rooting for Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor to start. Fields will snipe more touchdowns, but his last matchup vs. the Dolphins (301 combined yards with four touchdowns) helped me win $250,000 at DraftKings.
Don't Miss More DFS Value Players for Week 4
Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders (DK: $5,400/FD: $6,100)
The Raiders gave Meyers 22 targets over their first two weeks, leading to two steady outcomes (8/97 and 6/68). He made long plays (21 yards per catch) vs. the Commanders, but Geno Smith only looked his way four times (3/63). Meyers tends to get overlooked in the DFS market due to his WR3 fantasy profile and lower scoring ceiling.
J.J. McCarthy failed to pick apart the Bears’ secondary in Week 1 (5/72/1 on 11 targets), but the Detroit Lions exposed their weakness in wide receiver coverage (13/266/4 on 17 targets). The Cowboys’ wideouts caught 12 of 21 targets for 177 yards and one score while playing most of the game without CeeDee Lamb. Chicago lost CB Jaylon Johnson in Week 2, leaving a significant void in the Bears’ pass coverage.
This week, the Bears must game plan to defend Tre Tucker in the deep passing game while also paying attention to Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. Meyers should be active in his matchup, giving him a chance at winning receiving yards and a touchdown.
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (DK: $5,700/FD: $7,100)
With Brian Thomas owning the early bust profile over the first three weeks, London drafters have faced less criticism for fighting for him in the first round in some leagues. Over the first three games, he’s caught 16 of his 27 targets for 159 yards with no touchdowns while gaining only 9.9 yards per catch. Atlanta looked his way 15 times in Week 1 (8/55). Unfortunately, poor quarterback play by Michael Penix has led to his demise in back-to-back matchups (3/49 and 5/55).
Washington had no answers for Tre Turner (8/149/3) last week, leading to the Raiders’ wideouts gaining 247 yards on 14 catches on 18 targets with three scores. The Giants' (11/126) and Packers' (8/109/1) wide receivers produced underwhelming games. Malik Nabers (5/71) and Jakobi Meyers (3/63) were the top two “name” wideouts the Commanders faced over the first three weeks.
Last year, London had seven catches for 106 yards on 13 targets against Washington on the road with Penix behind center. He is much better than he has shown this year, with the profile to deliver a touchdown with over 100 yards receiving. London has also been a better player at home over the past two seasons (2023 – 39/572/1 and 2024 – 58/722/6).
The best salary savers this week appear to be Troy Franklin ($4,100 – yes, I still believe), Marvin Mims ($3,700), and KaVontae Turbin ($3,800).