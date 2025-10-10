Fantasy Sports

Week 6 DraftKings DFS Chalk Plays Including Rachaad White & Jaxon Smith-Ngigba

These are the top Week 6 DraftKings DFS chalk plays — including Rachaad White and Jaxon Smith-Njigba — that every fantasy player needs to know before building their GPP lineups.

Mark Morales-Smith

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) wearing the Seahawks throw back helmet prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) wearing the Seahawks throw back helmet prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When setting your DFS lineups on DraftKings for GPP tournaments, it's important to know who the chalk picks are and who the contrarian picks are. There are some players that you will need in your lineup if there are chalk plays to stay in the mix, and others to avoid to get a big advantage over the field. These are the DraftKings DFS chalk plays for Week 6. 

QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Young is the most commonly rostered quarterback this week at 18.34%. He's well ahead of anybody else, which makes sense given that he has a cheap price tag and a fantastic matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. 

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Week 6 Fantasy Football Chalk Play: Drake Maye, New England Patriot
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Maye is well behind Young at 13.42% ownership; however, he's also well ahead of the rest of the pack. The next closest quarterback is Trevor Lawrence at just 8.49%. Lawrence has little separation from the rest of the pack beyond that.  

RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

White is 26.93% rostered this week. Not only is he the most owned running back, but he's also the most owned flex option as well, ahead of the top wide receivers as well. He's more than 2.5% owned than any other running back this week.    

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey is always near the top of the ownership percentage because he's the safest running back on any given week, due to the volume he sees. This week, he's 24.40% owned. This is something that will likely continue as long as he's healthy.  

RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Week 6 Fantasy Football Chalk Play: Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboy
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs into the end zone an after completing a pass, for another touchdown, Sunday, October 5, 2025. Dallas went on to win, 37-22. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not too far behind CMC is Williams, before a big drop off to the rest of the pack, led by Johnathan Taylor. Williams is 22.66% owned this week. He's been extremely productive this season, and his price tag isn't overly high.    

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua has been the best player in fantasy football this season. He is a distant top wide receiver to the point that we almost didn't even bother to mention another wide receiver this week. His ownership percentage for Week 6 is 26.59%. The next closest receiver is not even close.  

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

JSN is the WR2 this week as far as ownership goes, but his ownership percentage is 17.81. While he's well ahead of Chris Olave, who is the WR3 at 14.13%, you can see how far behind Nacua he is. Behind Olave, the rest of the pack isn't far behind, with another slight drop off after the WR4 Tetairoa McMillan.

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals 

At tight end, the chalk in McBride, then everybody else. He's 8.38% rostered this week, and the next closest tight end is Jake Ferguson at 6.96%. After that, all the tight ends are very clumped together. 

