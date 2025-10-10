Week 6 DraftKings DFS Chalk Plays Including Rachaad White & Jaxon Smith-Ngigba
When setting your DFS lineups on DraftKings for GPP tournaments, it's important to know who the chalk picks are and who the contrarian picks are. There are some players that you will need in your lineup if there are chalk plays to stay in the mix, and others to avoid to get a big advantage over the field. These are the DraftKings DFS chalk plays for Week 6.
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young is the most commonly rostered quarterback this week at 18.34%. He's well ahead of anybody else, which makes sense given that he has a cheap price tag and a fantastic matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Maye is well behind Young at 13.42% ownership; however, he's also well ahead of the rest of the pack. The next closest quarterback is Trevor Lawrence at just 8.49%. Lawrence has little separation from the rest of the pack beyond that.
RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
White is 26.93% rostered this week. Not only is he the most owned running back, but he's also the most owned flex option as well, ahead of the top wide receivers as well. He's more than 2.5% owned than any other running back this week.
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
McCaffrey is always near the top of the ownership percentage because he's the safest running back on any given week, due to the volume he sees. This week, he's 24.40% owned. This is something that will likely continue as long as he's healthy.
RB Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Not too far behind CMC is Williams, before a big drop off to the rest of the pack, led by Johnathan Taylor. Williams is 22.66% owned this week. He's been extremely productive this season, and his price tag isn't overly high.
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Nacua has been the best player in fantasy football this season. He is a distant top wide receiver to the point that we almost didn't even bother to mention another wide receiver this week. His ownership percentage for Week 6 is 26.59%. The next closest receiver is not even close.
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
JSN is the WR2 this week as far as ownership goes, but his ownership percentage is 17.81. While he's well ahead of Chris Olave, who is the WR3 at 14.13%, you can see how far behind Nacua he is. Behind Olave, the rest of the pack isn't far behind, with another slight drop off after the WR4 Tetairoa McMillan.
TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
At tight end, the chalk in McBride, then everybody else. He's 8.38% rostered this week, and the next closest tight end is Jake Ferguson at 6.96%. After that, all the tight ends are very clumped together.